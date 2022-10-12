EXTENSION: Call for Tender of Fluxys TENP GmbH for Supply of Fuel Gas

Fluxys TENP herewith informs that the end of the tender period has been extended from initially 11 October 2022 at 14:00 hours until 18 October 2022 at 14:00 hours.

Accordingly, the end of the prequalification phase has also been extended from initially 6 October 2022 at 14:00 hours until 14 October 2022 at 16:00 hours.

The delivery period runs from 1 January 2023, 06:00 hours to 1 July 2023, 06:00 hours.

Fluxys TENP GmbH is tendering an estimated total quantity of fuel gas of 210,000 MWh.

Bids can be submitted for natural gas (H-gas) as well as for biogas.

The fuel gas should be delivered to Fluxys TENP GmbH at the delivery point VTP THE.

Interested bidders can submit their bids by 18 October 2022 at 14:00 hours at the latest.

The Tender Rules, the Tender Sheet and the draft of the supply contract can be downloaded here:

Call for Tender of Fluxys TENP GmbH for Supply of Fuel Gas

Call for Tender of Fluxys TENP GmbH for Supply of Fuel Gas - Updated deadlines