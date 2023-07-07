Today, infrastructure partner Fluxys Belgium welcomed the EU Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, at the construction site of its first dual-purpose pipeline. Initially, the pipeline between Zeebrugge and Brussels will substantially increase the capacity for the security of supply of Belgium and neighbouring countries. In addition, this pipeline is ready for use to transport hydrogen.

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson and Fluxys CEO Pascal De Buck

Specifically, Fluxys Belgium is building a first section of the pipeline between Zeebrugge and Brussels. It concerns the section between Desteldonk and Opwijk, accounting for a total length of 44 kilometres. This pipeline runs parallel to an existing natural gas pipeline and its completion is scheduled for the end of 2023.

The pipeline under construction brings on the double acceleration set forth in the European Commission's REPower EU plan.

This pipeline will play an essential role in speeding up Europe's shift in natural gas supply, with large additional flows coming from the west instead of the east. By the end of this year, the pipeline will allow Fluxys to transport an additional 15 GWh/h inland to supply Belgium and keep up the high flows to the east. The additional capacity is the equivalent of the energy production of 15 nuclear reactors.

Furthermore, this pipeline is ready to switch into a hydrogen highway from Zeebrugge to Germany as soon as market uptake calls for it. It is part of Fluxys' overall approach to develop its infrastructure into a multimolecule system with a hydrogen backbone in Belgium as part of the pan-European hydrogen network. The ports of Antwerp, Zeebrugge and Ghent serve as hydrogen import and production gateways in this backbone.

Fluxys Belgium very much welcomes the Commission's efforts to put in place the framework for a robust, competitive, and liquid market for hydrogen.

Pascal De Buck and Kadri Simson visit the gas-hydrogen pipeline construction site in Lokeren



Kadri Simson, EU Commissioner for Energy: "Energy security and our energy transition requires cooperation across the full supply chain. Both within countries - like here in Belgium - but also across European borders. This hydrogen-ready pipeline fits well with our efforts to create new EU-wide hydrogen corridors. These corridors will not only connect and provide access to clean energy to industrial hubs across the EU, but will be instrumental in creating a European hydrogen market. I am happy to see this innovative project first-hand."

Pascal De Buck, CEO of Fluxys Belgium: "We are delighted with Commissioner Simson's interest in Fluxys' building site for the Zeebrugge-Brussels hydrogen highway. This infrastructure shows Fluxys' commitment to speed up the energy transition. We build concrete solutions for society's energy and decarbonisation needs and for keeping industrial activity and jobs in Europe."

All images: © European Union, 2023, Photographer: Christophe Licoppe