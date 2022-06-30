Log in
Fluxys Belgium : FluxSwiss Auctions GY 2022

06/30/2022 | 08:23am EDT
FluxSwiss is offering transportation capacities in the North-South direction in the route Wallbach - Gries Pass and in the South-North direction in the routes Gries Pass - Wallbach and Gries Pass - Oltingue on a Firm basis for the Gas Year 2022.

Please note that due to the recent evolution of natural gas prices, for the auctioned products an in-kind fuel gas component will be applied. The relevant percentage per each route is reported below.

The main terms for these auctions are:

Route Wallbach - Gries Pass

  • Capacity: 113 lots of 30 MWh/h Firm (tot = 3390 MWh/h)
  • Start Date: 1 October 2022
  • End Date: 30 September 2023
  • Entry point / Exit point: Wallbach / Gries Pass
  • Reserve Price: 1.02 CHF/MWh
  • Fuel Gas component : 0,23% of the Delivered Quantities
  • Auction date: 8 July 2022, 10:00 CET
  • Application deadline: 6 July 2022, 17:00 CET

Route Gries Pass - Wallbach

  • Capacity: 96 lots of 30 MWh/h Firm (tot = 2880 MWh/h)
  • Start Date: 1 October 2022
  • End Date: 30 September 2023
  • Entry point / Exit point: Gries Pass / Wallbach & Oltingue
  • Reserve Price: 1.63 CHF/MWh
  • Fuel Gas component : 0,44% of the Delivered Quantities
  • Auction date: 8 July 2022, 11:00 CET
  • Application deadline: 6 July 2022, 17:00 CET

Route Gries Pass - Oltingue

  • Capacity: 67 lots of 30 MWh/h Firm (tot = 2010 MWh/h)
  • Start Date: 1 October 2022
  • End Date: 30 September 2023
  • Entry point / Exit point: Gries Pass / Oltingue
  • Reserve Price: 0.66 CHF/MWh
  • Fuel Gas component : 0,44% of the Delivered Quantities
  • Auction date: 8 July 2022, 12:00 CET
  • Application deadline: 6 July 2022, 17:00 CET

The service is offered on a "ship or pay" basis.
Allocation Procedure for Firm Transportation Capacities GY22 (PDF to download)
Capacity Reservation and Transit Services Agreement (PDF to download)
Participant Manual (PDF to download)

Disclaimer

Fluxys SA published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 12:22:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
