Fluxys Belgium : FluxSwiss Auctions GY 2022

FluxSwiss is offering transportation capacities in the North-South direction in the route Wallbach - Gries Pass and in the South-North direction in the routes Gries Pass - Wallbach and Gries Pass - Oltingue on a Firm basis for the Gas Year 2022.
Please note that due to the recent evolution of natural gas prices, for the auctioned products an in-kind fuel gas component will be applied. The relevant percentage per each route is reported below.
The main terms for these auctions are:
Route Wallbach - Gries Pass
Capacity: 113 lots of 30 MWh/h Firm (tot = 3390 MWh/h)
Start Date: 1 October 2022
End Date: 30 September 2023
Entry point / Exit point: Wallbach / Gries Pass
Reserve Price: 1.02 CHF/MWh
Fuel Gas component : 0,23% of the Delivered Quantities
Auction date: 8 July 2022, 10:00 CET
Application deadline: 6 July 2022, 17:00 CET
Route Gries Pass - Wallbach
Capacity: 96 lots of 30 MWh/h Firm (tot = 2880 MWh/h)
Start Date: 1 October 2022
End Date: 30 September 2023
Entry point / Exit point: Gries Pass / Wallbach & Oltingue
Reserve Price: 1.63 CHF/MWh
Fuel Gas component : 0,44% of the Delivered Quantities
Auction date: 8 July 2022, 11:00 CET
Application deadline: 6 July 2022, 17:00 CET
Route Gries Pass - Oltingue
Capacity: 67 lots of 30 MWh/h Firm (tot = 2010 MWh/h)
Start Date: 1 October 2022
End Date: 30 September 2023
Entry point / Exit point: Gries Pass / Oltingue
Reserve Price: 0.66 CHF/MWh
Fuel Gas component : 0,44% of the Delivered Quantities
Auction date: 8 July 2022, 12:00 CET
Application deadline: 6 July 2022, 17:00 CET
The service is offered on a "ship or pay" basis.
Allocation Procedure for Firm Transportation Capacities GY22 (PDF to download)
Capacity Reservation and Transit Services Agreement (PDF to download)
Participant Manual (PDF to download)
Disclaimer
