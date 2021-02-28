Log in
FLUXYS BELGIUM SA

(FLUX)
Fluxys Belgium : FluxSwiss -Tender for Summer Capacity with flexibility

02/28/2021
Participate in the first tender for Summer 2021 Firm capacity including flexible solutions

This tender will allow you to bid for a product built with a reservation fee and an exercise fee, plus the possibility to cascade the same into underlying products and even exclude a certain number of days.

As you analyze the instruction to tender, you will see that you will be able to customize the product by bidding on many different parameters. With the evaluation formula being published, you will be able to optimize your bid for increased success.

Tender documents

  • SCRF score and cascading table : an excel spreadsheet, provided for your convenience but not formally part of the tender documentation, with a score calculator and an outline of the cascading mechanism.

FluxSwiss is thrilled about this new product, as we believe this is the highest level of flexibility ever offered to the market and can allow you to fully explore the potential of our services.

We are looking forward to your bid, and we remain available for any clarification.

Disclaimer

Fluxys SA published this content on 27 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2021 18:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 611 M 738 M 738 M
Net income 2019 69,5 M 83,9 M 83,9 M
Net Debt 2019 1 435 M 1 733 M 1 733 M
P/E ratio 2019 29,0x
Yield 2019 4,53%
Capitalization 2 389 M 2 890 M 2 884 M
EV / Sales 2018 5,19x
EV / Sales 2019 5,65x
Nbr of Employees 898
Free-Float 10,00%
Chart FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
Duration : Period :
Fluxys Belgium SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal de Buck Chief Executive Officer
Christian Leclercq Chief Financial Officer
Daniël Termont Chairman
Peter Verhaeghe Chief Technical Officer
Walter Nonneman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUXYS BELGIUM SA13.33%2 890
ENBRIDGE INC.5.58%68 546
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.10.87%46 539
TC ENERGY CORPORATION5.06%39 534
KINDER MORGAN, INC.7.53%33 287
WILLIAMS COMPANIES13.92%27 723
