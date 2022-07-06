Fluxys Belgium : FluxSwiss auction August 2022

Participate in our auction for the month of August 2022.
FluxSwiss is offering transportation capacities in the South-North direction on the route Gries Pass - Oltingue on a Firm basis for the Month of August 2022.
Please note that due to the recent evolution of natural gas prices, for the auctioned products an in-kind fuel gas component will be applied. The relevant percentage per each route is reported below.
The main terms for this auction are:
Route Gries Pass - Oltingue
-
Capacity: 144 lots of 30 MWh/h Firm (total : 4320 MWh/h)
-
Start date: 1 August 2022
-
End date: 31 August 2022
-
Entry point / Exit point : Gries Pass / Oltingue
-
Reserve price: 0.70 CHF / MWh
-
Fuel Gas component : 0,44% of the Delivered Quantities
-
Auction date: 15 July 2022, 11:00 CET
-
Application deadline: 15 July 2022, 17:00 CET
The service is offered on a "ship or pay" basis.
Disclaimer
Fluxys SA published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 06:33:04 UTC.