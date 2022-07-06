Fluxys Belgium : FluxSwiss auction August 2022

Participate in our auction for the month of August 2022.

FluxSwiss is offering transportation capacities in the South-North direction on the route Gries Pass - Oltingue on a Firm basis for the Month of August 2022.

Please note that due to the recent evolution of natural gas prices, for the auctioned products an in-kind fuel gas component will be applied. The relevant percentage per each route is reported below.

The main terms for this auction are:

Route Gries Pass - Oltingue

Capacity: 144 lots of 30 MWh/h Firm (total : 4320 MWh/h)

of Start date: 1 August 2022

End date: 31 August 2022

Entry point / Exit point : Gries Pass / Oltingue

Reserve price: 0.70 CHF / MWh

Fuel Gas component : 0,44% of the Delivered Quantities

Auction date: 15 July 2022, 11:00 CET

Application deadline: 15 July 2022, 17:00 CET

The service is offered on a "ship or pay" basis.