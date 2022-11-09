Advanced search
    FLUX   BE0974265945

FLUXYS BELGIUM SA

(FLUX)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  10:47 2022-11-08 am EST
28.00 EUR   -0.71%
Fluxys Belgium : FluxSwiss auction December 2022

11/09/2022 | 02:41am EST
Participate in our auction for the month of December 2022.

FluxSwiss is offering transportation capacities North-South in the route Wallbach - Gries Pass on a Firm basis for the Month of December 2022.

Please note that due to the recent evolution of natural gas prices, for the auctioned products an in-kind fuel gas component will be applied. The relevant percentage per each route is reported below.

The main terms for this auction are:

WALLABCH-GRIESPASS

  • Capacity: 95 lots of 30 MWh/h Firm (tot = 2850 MWh/h)
  • Start Date: 1 December 2022
  • End Date: 31 December 2022
  • Entry point / Exit point: Wallbach / Gries Pass
  • Reserve Price: 1.25 CHF/MWh
  • Fuel Gas component : 0,23% of the Delivered Quantities
  • Auction date: 18 November 2022, 10:00 CET
  • Application deadline: 16 November 2022, 17:00 CET

The service is offered on a "ship or pay" basis.

Disclaimer

Fluxys SA published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 07:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
