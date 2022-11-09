Fluxys Belgium : FluxSwiss auction December 2022

Participate in our auction for the month of December 2022.

FluxSwiss is offering transportation capacities North-South in the route Wallbach - Gries Pass on a Firm basis for the Month of December 2022.

Please note that due to the recent evolution of natural gas prices, for the auctioned products an in-kind fuel gas component will be applied. The relevant percentage per each route is reported below.

The main terms for this auction are:

WALLABCH-GRIESPASS

Capacity: 95 lots of 30 MWh/h Firm (tot = 2850 MWh/h)

Start Date: 1 December 2022

End Date: 31 December 2022

Entry point / Exit point: Wallbach / Gries Pass

Reserve Price: 1.25 CHF/MWh

CHF/MWh Fuel Gas component : 0,23% of the Delivered Quantities

Auction date: 18 November 2022, 10:00 CET

Application deadline: 16 November 2022, 17:00 CET

The service is offered on a "ship or pay" basis.