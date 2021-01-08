Fluxys Belgium : FluxSwiss auction February 2021

Participate in our auction for the month of February 2021.
FluxSwiss is offering transportation capacities in the North-South direction in the routes Wallbach - Gries Pass and Oltingue - Gries Pass on a Firm basis for the Month of February 2021.
To further amplify flexibility, FluxSwiss is also offering capacities in the South-North direction in the routes Gries Pass - Wallbach and Gries Pass - Oltingue including an innovative and flexible monthly reverse-flow flexible product Gries Pass - Wallbach/Oltingue, granting the possibility to use both delivery points with within day flexibility.
The main terms for these auctions are:
Route Wallbach - Gries Pass
-
Capacity: 69lots of 30 MWh/h Firm (total : 2070 MWh/h)
-
Start date: 1 February 2021
-
End date: 28 February 2021
-
Entry point / Exit point : Wallbach / Gries Pass
-
Reserve price: 0.80 CHF / MWh
-
Auction date: 15 January 2021, 10:00 CET
-
Application deadline: 13 January 2021, 17:00 CET
Route Oltingue - Gries Pass
-
Capacity: 11 lots of 30 MWh/h Firm (total = 330 MWh/h)
-
Start Date: 1 February 2021
-
End Date: 28 February 2021
-
Entry point / Exit point: Oltingue / Gries Pass
-
Reserve Price: 0.85 CHF/MWh
-
Auction date: 15 January 2021, 10:15 CET
-
Application deadline: 13 January 2021, 17:00 CET
Route Gries Pass - Wallbach / Oltingue
-
Capacity: 77 lots of 30 MWh/h Firm (total = 2310 MWh/h)
-
Start Date: 1 February 2021
-
End Date: 28 February 2021
-
Entry point / Exit point: Gries Pass/ Wallbach and/or Oltingue
-
Reserve Price: 0.55 CHF/MWh
-
Auction date: 15 January 2021, 10:30 CET
-
Application deadline: 13 January 2021, 17:00 CET
Route Gries Pass - Wallbach
-
Capacity: 74 lots of 30 MWh/h Firm (total = 2220 MWh/h)
-
Start Date: 1 February 2021
-
End Date: 28 February 2021
-
Entry point / Exit point: Gries Pass/ Wallbach
-
Reserve Price: 0.50 CHF/MWh
-
Auction date: 15 January 2021, 10:45 CET
-
Application deadline: 13 January 2021, 17:00 CET
Route Gries Pass - Oltingue
-
Capacity: 67 lots of 30 MWh/h Firm (total = 2010 MWh/h)
-
Start Date: 1 February 2021
-
End Date: 28 February 2021
-
Entry point / Exit point: Gries Pass/ Oltingue
-
Reserve Price: 0.50 CHF/MWh
-
Auction date: 15 January 2021, 11:00 CET
-
Application deadline: 13 January 2021, 17:00 CET
The service is offered on a 'ship or pay' basis.
Disclaimer
Fluxys SA published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 18:19:01 UTC