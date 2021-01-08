Fluxys Belgium : FluxSwiss auction February 2021

Participate in our auction for the month of February 2021.

FluxSwiss is offering transportation capacities in the North-South direction in the routes Wallbach - Gries Pass and Oltingue - Gries Pass on a Firm basis for the Month of February 2021.



To further amplify flexibility, FluxSwiss is also offering capacities in the South-North direction in the routes Gries Pass - Wallbach and Gries Pass - Oltingue including an innovative and flexible monthly reverse-flow flexible product Gries Pass - Wallbach/Oltingue, granting the possibility to use both delivery points with within day flexibility.

The main terms for these auctions are:

Route Wallbach - Gries Pass

Capacity: 69 lots of 30 MWh/h Firm (total : 2070 MWh/h)

of Start date: 1 February 2021

End date: 28 February 2021

Entry point / Exit point : Wallbach / Gries Pass

Reserve price: 0.80 CHF / MWh

Auction date: 15 January 2021, 10:00 CET

Application deadline: 13 January 2021, 17:00 CET

Route Oltingue - Gries Pass

Capacity: 11 lots of 30 MWh/h Firm (total = 330 MWh/h)

of Start Date: 1 February 2021

End Date: 28 February 2021

Entry point / Exit point: Oltingue / Gries Pass

Reserve Price: 0.85 CHF/MWh

Auction date: 15 January 2021, 10:15 CET

Application deadline: 13 January 2021, 17:00 CET

Route Gries Pass - Wallbach / Oltingue

Capacity: 77 lots of 30 MWh/h Firm (total = 2310 MWh/h)

of Start Date: 1 February 2021

End Date: 28 February 2021

Entry point / Exit point: Gries Pass / Wallbach and/or Oltingue

Reserve Price: 0.55 CHF/MWh

Auction date: 15 January 2021, 10:30 CET

Application deadline: 13 January 2021, 17:00 CET

Route Gries Pass - Wallbach

Capacity: 74 lots of 30 MWh/h Firm (total = 2220 MWh/h)

of Start Date: 1 February 2021

End Date: 28 February 2021

Entry point / Exit point: Gries Pass / Wallbach

Reserve Price: 0.50 CHF/MWh

Auction date: 15 January 2021, 10:45 CET

Application deadline: 13 January 2021, 17:00 CET

Route Gries Pass - Oltingue

Capacity: 67 lots of 30 MWh/h Firm (total = 2010 MWh/h)

of Start Date: 1 February 2021

End Date: 28 February 2021

Entry point / Exit point: Gries Pass / Oltingue

Reserve Price: 0.50 CHF/MWh

Auction date: 15 January 2021, 11:00 CET

Application deadline: 13 January 2021, 17:00 CET

The service is offered on a 'ship or pay' basis.