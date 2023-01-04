Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Fluxys Belgium SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLUX   BE0974265945

FLUXYS BELGIUM SA

(FLUX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  08:00 04/01/2023 GMT
28.40 EUR   +2.16%
2022Germany's LNG import project plans
RE
2022Fluxys Belgium : LNG - Regasification Slots available on sale for 23 and 28 March 2023
PU
2022Fluxys Lng : Additional LNG slots in 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fluxys Belgium : FluxSwiss auction February 2023

01/04/2023 | 07:38am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Participate in our auction for the month of February 2023.

FluxSwiss is offering transportation capacities North-South in the route Wallbach - Gries Pass on a Firm basis for the Month of February 2023.

Please note that due to the recent evolution of natural gas prices, for the auctioned products an in-kind fuel gas component will be applied. The relevant percentage per each route is reported below.

The main terms for this auction are:

WALLBACH-GRIESPASS

  • Capacity: 114 lots of 30 MWh/h Firm (tot = 3420 MWh/h)
  • Start Date: 1 February 2023
  • End Date: 28 February 2023
  • Entry point / Exit point: Wallbach / Gries Pass
  • Reserve Price: 1.60 CHF/MWh
  • Fuel Gas component : 0,23% of the Delivered Quantities
  • Auction date: 13 January 2023, 10:00 CET
  • Application deadline: 11 January 2023, 17:00 CET

The service is offered on a "ship or pay" basis.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fluxys SA published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 07:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
2022Germany's LNG import project plans
RE
2022Fluxys Belgium : LNG - Regasification Slots available on sale for 23 and 28 March 2023
PU
2022Fluxys Lng : Additional LNG slots in 2023
PU
2022Fluxys Belgium : Amendment to INT Maintenance Shutdown Period for Calendar Year 2023
PU
2022Fluxys Belgium : North Sea Port and ArcelorMittal Belgium receive EU funding for Ghent Car..
PU
2022French Stocks Edge Lower Midday Monday to Jumpstart Big Week for Rate Decisions
MT
2022Air Liquide, Fluxys To Receive EU Funding for CO2 Export Hub at Antwerp Port
DJ
2022Fluxys Belgium : Offer of firm freely allocable entry capacity (FAC) at the VIP Germany-CH..
PU
2022EU Grants Air Liquide Consortium EUR145 Million For Carbon Dioxide Export Hub Construct..
MT
2022Air Liquide, Fluxys Belgium and Port of Antwerp-Bruges Wins EU Funding for Building the..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 606 M 639 M 533 M
Net income 2021 75,5 M 79,7 M 66,5 M
Net Debt 2021 1 281 M 1 351 M 1 127 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 4,33%
Capitalization 1 953 M 2 060 M 1 719 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,90x
EV / Sales 2021 5,82x
Nbr of Employees 809
Free-Float 16,7%
Chart FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
Duration : Period :
Fluxys Belgium SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pascal de Buck Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Christian Leclercq Chief Financial Officer
Daniël Termont Chairman
Peter Verhaeghe Chief Technical Officer
Valentine Delwart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUXYS BELGIUM SA-0.71%2 060
ENBRIDGE INC.0.00%78 958
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.0.00%52 475
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-0.39%40 639
TC ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%40 253
WILLIAMS COMPANIES0.00%40 083