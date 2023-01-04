Fluxys Belgium : FluxSwiss auction February 2023

Participate in our auction for the month of February 2023.

FluxSwiss is offering transportation capacities North-South in the route Wallbach - Gries Pass on a Firm basis for the Month of February 2023.

Please note that due to the recent evolution of natural gas prices, for the auctioned products an in-kind fuel gas component will be applied. The relevant percentage per each route is reported below.

The main terms for this auction are:

WALLBACH-GRIESPASS

Capacity: 114 lots of 30 MWh/h Firm (tot = 3420 MWh/h)

Start Date: 1 February 2023

End Date: 28 February 2023

Entry point / Exit point: Wallbach / Gries Pass

Reserve Price: 1.60 CHF/MWh

CHF/MWh Fuel Gas component : 0,23% of the Delivered Quantities

Auction date: 13 January 2023, 10:00 CET

Application deadline: 11 January 2023, 17:00 CET

The service is offered on a "ship or pay" basis.