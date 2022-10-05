Fluxys Belgium : FluxSwiss auction November 2022

Participate in our auction for the month of October 2022.
FluxSwiss is offering transportation capacities North-South in the route Wallbach - Gries Pass on a Firm basis for the Month of November 2022.
Please note that due to the recent evolution of natural gas prices, for the auctioned products an in-kind fuel gas component will be applied. The relevant percentage per each route is reported below.
The main terms for this auction are:
WALLABCH-GRIESPASS
-
Capacity: 207 lots of 30 MWh/h Firm (tot = 6210 MWh/h)
-
Start Date: 1 November 2022
-
End Date: 30 November 2022
-
Entry point / Exit point: Wallbach / Gries Pass
-
Reserve Price: 1.25 CHF/MWh
-
Fuel Gas component : 0,23% of the Delivered Quantities
-
Auction date: 14 October 2022, 10:00 CET
-
Application deadline: 12 October 2022, 17:00 CET
The service is offered on a "ship or pay" basis.
