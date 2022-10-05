Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Fluxys Belgium SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLUX   BE0974265945

FLUXYS BELGIUM SA

(FLUX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-10-04 am EDT
29.30 EUR    0.00%
03:02aFluxys Belgium : FluxSwiss auction November 2022
PU
09/29Fluxys Belgium SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/28Fluxys Belgium benefits from Europe's rush to secure gas supplies
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fluxys Belgium : FluxSwiss auction November 2022

10/05/2022 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Participate in our auction for the month of October 2022.

FluxSwiss is offering transportation capacities North-South in the route Wallbach - Gries Pass on a Firm basis for the Month of November 2022.

Please note that due to the recent evolution of natural gas prices, for the auctioned products an in-kind fuel gas component will be applied. The relevant percentage per each route is reported below.

The main terms for this auction are:

WALLABCH-GRIESPASS

  • Capacity: 207 lots of 30 MWh/h Firm (tot = 6210 MWh/h)
  • Start Date: 1 November 2022
  • End Date: 30 November 2022
  • Entry point / Exit point: Wallbach / Gries Pass
  • Reserve Price: 1.25 CHF/MWh
  • Fuel Gas component : 0,23% of the Delivered Quantities
  • Auction date: 14 October 2022, 10:00 CET
  • Application deadline: 12 October 2022, 17:00 CET

The service is offered on a "ship or pay" basis.

Disclaimer

Fluxys SA published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 07:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
03:02aFluxys Belgium : FluxSwiss auction November 2022
PU
09/29Fluxys Belgium SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/28Fluxys Belgium benefits from Europe's rush to secure gas supplies
RE
09/28Fluxys Belgium : Regulated information - Results for the first half of 2022
GL
09/28FLUXYS BELGIUM SA : Half-year report
CO
09/27Fluxys Belgium : Call for Tender of Fluxys TENP GmbH for Supply of Fuel Gas
PU
09/23Fluxys Belgium : New partners for Publigas in Fluxys
PU
09/23Ethias Bank SA, AG Insurance SA/NV, Energy Infrastructure Partners AG and Federal Holdi..
CI
09/21Fluxys Belgium : LNG - Regasification Slots available on sale for 2 and 23 December 2022
PU
09/19Factbox-Germany's LNG import project plans
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 606 M 604 M 604 M
Net income 2021 75,5 M 75,3 M 75,3 M
Net Debt 2021 1 281 M 1 276 M 1 276 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 4,33%
Capitalization 2 059 M 2 052 M 2 052 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,90x
EV / Sales 2021 5,82x
Nbr of Employees 809
Free-Float 16,7%
Chart FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
Duration : Period :
Fluxys Belgium SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pascal de Buck Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Christian Leclercq Chief Financial Officer
Daniël Termont Chairman
Peter Verhaeghe Chief Technical Officer
Valentine Delwart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUXYS BELGIUM SA-8.15%2 052
ENBRIDGE INC.6.23%77 928
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.12.89%52 672
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-1.68%42 916
KINDER MORGAN, INC.11.41%38 526
WILLIAMS COMPANIES13.02%35 861