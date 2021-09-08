Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Fluxys Belgium SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLUX   BE0974265945

FLUXYS BELGIUM SA

(FLUX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fluxys Belgium : FluxSwiss auction October 2021

09/08/2021 | 08:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Participate in our auction for the month of October 2021.

FluxSwiss is offering transportation capacities in the North-South direction in the route Wallbach - Gries Pass on a Firm basis for the Month of October 2021.

To further amplify flexibility, FluxSwiss is also offering capacities in the South-North direction in the route Gries Pass - Wallbach.

The main terms for these auctions are:

Route Wallbach - Gries Pass

  • Capacity: 552 lots of 30 MWh/h Firm (total : 16560 MWh/h)
  • Start date: 1 October 2021
  • End date: 31 October 2021
  • Entry point / Exit point : Wallbach / Gries Pass
  • Reserve price: 0.80 CHF / MWh
  • Auction date: 17 September 2021, 10:00 CET
  • Application deadline: 15 September 2021, 17:00 CET

Route Gries Pass - Wallbach

  • Capacity: 168 lots of 30 MWh/h Firm (total = 5040 MWh/h)
  • Start Date: 1 October 2021
  • End Date: 31 October 2021
  • Entry point / Exit point: Gries Pass/ Wallbach
  • Reserve Price: 0.50 CHF/MWh
  • Auction date: 17 September 2021, 10:15 CET
  • Application deadline: 15 September 2021, 17:00 CET

The service is offered on a 'ship or pay' basis.

Disclaimer

Fluxys SA published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 12:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
08:42aFLUXYS BELGIUM : FluxSwiss auction October 2021
PU
08/25EIG Global Energy Partners submits offer for Petrobras pipelines in Brazil, s..
RE
08/18FLUXYS BELGIUM : Gas Year 2021 Maintenance Proposal
PU
08/18FLUXYS BELGIUM : Interconnector Publishes Latest Charging Statement
PU
08/04FLUXYS BELGIUM : FluxSwiss auction September 2021
PU
07/27LNG TRUCK LOADING : going the extra mile to serve our customers and facilitate m..
PU
07/23FLUXYS BELGIUM : Information regarding the outcome of Incremental Capacity Aucti..
PU
07/01FLUXYS BELGIUM : Interconnector publishes latest Charging Statement
PU
07/01FLUXYS BELGIUM : Interconnector (UK) Limited becomes Interconnector Limited
PU
07/01FLUXYS BELGIUM : Interconnector Limited Opens Incremental Capacity Process
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2020 587 M 694 M 694 M
Net income 2020 73,2 M 86,5 M 86,5 M
Net Debt 2020 1 358 M 1 604 M 1 604 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,8x
Yield 2020 4,57%
Capitalization 2 171 M 2 571 M 2 565 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,65x
EV / Sales 2020 5,90x
Nbr of Employees 846
Free-Float 10,00%
Chart FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
Duration : Period :
Fluxys Belgium SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pascal de Buck Chief Executive Officer
Christian Leclercq Chief Financial Officer
Daniël Termont Chairman
Peter Verhaeghe Chief Technical Officer
Walter Nonneman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUXYS BELGIUM SA3.00%2 571
ENBRIDGE INC.24.17%81 052
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.16.44%49 433
TC ENERGY CORPORATION17.04%47 340
KINDER MORGAN, INC.18.22%36 627
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.22.79%29 912