Fluxys Belgium : FluxSwiss auction October 2021

Participate in our auction for the month of October 2021.

FluxSwiss is offering transportation capacities in the North-South direction in the route Wallbach - Gries Pass on a Firm basis for the Month of October 2021.



To further amplify flexibility, FluxSwiss is also offering capacities in the South-North direction in the route Gries Pass - Wallbach.

The main terms for these auctions are:

Route Wallbach - Gries Pass

Capacity: 552 lots of 30 MWh/h Firm (total : 16560 MWh/h)

of Start date: 1 October 2021

End date: 31 October 2021

Entry point / Exit point : Wallbach / Gries Pass

Reserve price: 0.80 CHF / MWh

Auction date: 17 September 2021, 10:00 CET

Application deadline: 15 September 2021, 17:00 CET

Route Gries Pass - Wallbach

Capacity: 168 lots of 30 MWh/h Firm (total = 5040 MWh/h)

of Start Date: 1 October 2021

End Date: 31 October 2021

Entry point / Exit point: Gries Pass / Wallbach

Reserve Price: 0.50 CHF/MWh

Auction date: 17 September 2021, 10:15 CET

Application deadline: 15 September 2021, 17:00 CET

The service is offered on a 'ship or pay' basis.