Fluxys Belgium : FluxSwiss auction October 2021

Participate in our auction for the month of October 2021.
FluxSwiss is offering transportation capacities in the North-South direction in the route Wallbach - Gries Pass on a Firm basis for the Month of October 2021.
To further amplify flexibility, FluxSwiss is also offering capacities in the South-North direction in the route Gries Pass - Wallbach.
The main terms for these auctions are:
Route Wallbach - Gries Pass
-
Capacity: 552 lots of 30 MWh/h Firm (total : 16560 MWh/h)
-
Start date: 1 October 2021
-
End date: 31 October 2021
-
Entry point / Exit point : Wallbach / Gries Pass
-
Reserve price: 0.80 CHF / MWh
-
Auction date: 17 September 2021, 10:00 CET
-
Application deadline: 15 September 2021, 17:00 CET
Route Gries Pass - Wallbach
-
Capacity: 168 lots of 30 MWh/h Firm (total = 5040 MWh/h)
-
Start Date: 1 October 2021
-
End Date: 31 October 2021
-
Entry point / Exit point: Gries Pass/ Wallbach
-
Reserve Price: 0.50 CHF/MWh
-
Auction date: 17 September 2021, 10:15 CET
-
Application deadline: 15 September 2021, 17:00 CET
The service is offered on a 'ship or pay' basis.
