FluxSwiss is offering transportation capacities North-South in the route Wallbach - Gries Pass on a Firm basis for the Month of October 2023.
Please note that for the auctioned products an in-kind fuel gas component will be applied. The relevant percentage per each route is reported below.
The main terms for this auction are:
WALLBACH-GRIESPASS
- Capacity: 303 lots of 30 MWh/h Firm (tot = 9.090 MWh/h)
- Start Date: 1 October 2023
- End Date: 31 October 2023
- Entry point / Exit point: Wallbach / Gries Pass
- Reserve Price: 1,10 CHF/MWh
- Fuel Gas component : 0,23% of the Delivered Quantities
- Auction date: 15 September 2023, 10:00 CET
- Application deadline: 13 September 2023, 17:00 CET
The service is offered on a "ship or pay" basis.
