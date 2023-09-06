Participate in our auction for the month of October 2023

FluxSwiss is offering transportation capacities North-South in the route Wallbach - Gries Pass on a Firm basis for the Month of October 2023.

Please note that for the auctioned products an in-kind fuel gas component will be applied. The relevant percentage per each route is reported below.

The main terms for this auction are:

WALLBACH-GRIESPASS

Capacity: 303 lots of 30 MWh/h Firm (tot = 9.090 MWh/h)

Start Date: 1 October 2023

End Date: 31 October 2023

Entry point / Exit point: Wallbach / Gries Pass

Reserve Price: 1,10 CHF/MWh

Fuel Gas component : 0,23% of the Delivered Quantities

Auction date: 15 September 2023, 10:00 CET

Application deadline: 13 September 2023, 17:00 CET

The service is offered on a "ship or pay" basis.