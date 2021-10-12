Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Fluxys Belgium SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLUX   BE0974265945

FLUXYS BELGIUM SA

(FLUX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fluxys Belgium : Fluxswiss - Update - Maintenance on Transitgas Pipeline System in 2021

10/12/2021 | 08:52am EDT
With regard to our previously notified maintenance plan dated 17th September 2021, FluxSwiss informs the market that the works on the Transitgas system affecting Oltingue have been positively accomplished one day in advance.

This means that as from tomorrow gas day (13th October 2021 6:00 AM) both the Forward Flow route from Oltingue to Passo Gries and the Reverse Flow one from Passo Gries to Oltingue will be fully available on FluxSwiss's side.

Of course, the possibility for Fluxswiss's customers to flow on such routes is subject to capacity being released on the French side by GRTgaz.

FluxSwiss's team remains available for any clarification.

Disclaimer

Fluxys SA published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 12:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 587 M 679 M 679 M
Net income 2020 73,2 M 84,6 M 84,6 M
Net Debt 2020 1 358 M 1 569 M 1 569 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,8x
Yield 2020 4,57%
Capitalization 2 227 M 2 578 M 2 574 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,65x
EV / Sales 2020 5,90x
Nbr of Employees 846
Free-Float 10,00%
Chart FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
Duration : Period :
Fluxys Belgium SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pascal de Buck Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Christian Leclercq Chief Financial Officer
Daniël Termont Chairman
Peter Verhaeghe Chief Technical Officer
Valentine Delwart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUXYS BELGIUM SA5.67%2 578
ENBRIDGE INC.26.73%83 872
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.20.01%51 356
TC ENERGY CORPORATION20.04%48 815
KINDER MORGAN, INC.29.77%40 208
MPLX LP40.00%30 986