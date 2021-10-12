Fluxys Belgium : Fluxswiss - Update - Maintenance on Transitgas Pipeline System in 2021

With regard to our previously notified maintenance plan dated 17th September 2021, FluxSwiss informs the market that the works on the Transitgas system affecting Oltingue have been positively accomplished one day in advance.

This means that as from tomorrow gas day (13th October 2021 6:00 AM) both the Forward Flow route from Oltingue to Passo Gries and the Reverse Flow one from Passo Gries to Oltingue will be fully available on FluxSwiss's side.

Of course, the possibility for Fluxswiss's customers to flow on such routes is subject to capacity being released on the French side by GRTgaz.

FluxSwiss's team remains available for any clarification.