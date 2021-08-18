Fluxys Belgium : Gas Year 2021 Maintenance Proposal

INT has coordinated with its adjacent grid operators and is proposing a maintenance shutdown period of ten (10) days.

The proposal is for this maintenance shutdown to commence Tuesday 16 November 2021 06:00 CET and end Friday 26 November 2021 06:00 CET.

In line with the Interconnector Access Code, Section I, paragraph 5.2.1 the consultation on this maintenance shutdown proposal for Gas Year 2021-2022 opens today.

Please provide comments, if any, to the proposal by 17 September 2021 by emailing consultation@interconnector.com.

Following this consultation period the final plan will be confirmed and published on 20 September 2021.

Media Release available here.