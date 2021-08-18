Fluxys Belgium : Gas Year 2021 Maintenance Proposal

INT has coordinated with its adjacent grid operators and is proposing a maintenance shutdown period of ten (10) days.
The proposal is for this maintenance shutdown to commence Tuesday 16 November 2021 06:00 CET and end Friday 26 November 2021 06:00 CET.
In line with the Interconnector Access Code, Section I, paragraph 5.2.1 the consultation on this maintenance shutdown proposal for Gas Year 2021-2022 opens today.
Please provide comments, if any, to the proposal by 17 September 2021 by emailing consultation@interconnector.com.
Following this consultation period the final plan will be confirmed and published on 20 September 2021.
Media Release available here.
Disclaimer
Fluxys SA published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 14:03:02 UTC.