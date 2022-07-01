Fluxys Belgium : Hanseatic Energy Hub in Stade receives exemption from regulation by Federal Network Agency (BNetzA)

Important framework conditions for commercial operation of the LNG terminal secured for up to 25 years

Market participants can book capacity during Binding Open Season until 29 July 2022

The German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur, BNetzA) has exempted Stade's Hanseatic Energy Hub LNG terminal from tariff and network access regulation for 25 years. The exemption applies to an annual throughput capacity of 13.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas. In the course of the review, the regulator did not identify any adverse effects on competition. In addition, the BNetzA affirmed that the Hanseatic Energy Hub strengthens security of supply and competition in Germany and Europe by increasing flexibility in gas supply through the variety of transport routes to a wide range of gas sources worldwide.

Johann Killinger, Managing Director and co-shareholder of the Hanseatic Energy Hub: "The exemption from regulation gives our customers additional regulatory planning security. Stade will become an energy hub for Germany and Europe."

As part of the Binding Open Season currently underway, market participants can register until 15 July 2022, to submit binding booking requests by 29 July. The Hanseatic Energy Hub is thus the first LNG project in Germany to achieve this important step, which has also been agreed with the Federal Network Agency. There is a capacity of 12 billion cubic meters per year available for long-term marketing. The total capacity of the zero-emission terminal is 13.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year with an output capacity of 21.7 GWh/h.

In the weeks before, the German regulator had already taken into account the significant increase in LNG demand in Germany and reduced the feed-in tariffs for LNG terminals by 40 percent. This significantly increased the competitiveness of direct access to the single German gas marketplace THE.

The exemption was granted by the Federal Network Agency in accordance with Section 28a of the German Energy Industry Act (EnWG) at the request of Hanseatic Energy Hub GmbH, subject to review by the European Commission.

About HEH

The Hanseatic Energy Hub (HEH) is a future flexible terminal for liquefied natural gases at the Stade industrial site. The independent hub secures and diversifies Germany´s import needs for affordable energy. In the initial expansion stage, a zero-emission LNG terminal is set to go into operation from 2026, with infrastructure also approved for bio-LNG and SNG. The planned regasification capacity is 13.3 bcm/a, with a send-out capacity of 21.7 GWh/h. With the development of new climate-neutral energy sources, the hub will also facilitate the import of hydrogen-based energy carriers. HEH shareholders are the Buss Group, Fluxys and Partners Group, as well as Dow.