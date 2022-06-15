Log in
    FLUX   BE0974265945

FLUXYS BELGIUM SA

(FLUX)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  06:30 2022-06-15 am EDT
29.80 EUR   +0.34%
FLUXYS BELGIUM : INT BE to GB Capacity Product Offering Update
PU
05:15aEUROPE GAS-Prices rise on LNG, pipeline supply concerns
RE
06/14EUROPE GAS-Prices rise on lower flows and wind output
RE
Fluxys Belgium : INT BE to GB Capacity Product Offering Update

06/15/2022 | 06:43am EDT
For all future GYs during the period of 01 October - 31 March only, INT will offer 30% of its technical BE to GB capacity as Interruptible Capacity.

This will be implemented with immediate effect in the following ways;

  • Annual, Quarterly & Monthly products: the remaining Firm Capacity will be offered in the PRISMA auctions and via IAM*. If the remaining Firm capacity has sold out or has been sold at a premium, then INT will offer the remaining 30% of the BE to GB capacity as Interruptible Capacity in the relevant Interruptible auction windows (unbundled).
  • Daily products: the remaining Firm Capacity will be offered in the PRISMA auctions. If the Firm BE to GB capacity has sold out, then the remaining BE to GB capacity will be offered as Interruptible in the Interruptible DA auction (unbundled).
  • Within Day products: the remaining Firm Capacity will be offered in the PRISMA auctions. If the Firm BE to GB capacity has sold out, then the remaining BE to GB capacity will be offered as Interruptible via Overnomination (unbundled).

*For GY22-23, no additional Firm BE to GB capacity will be offered via IAM after the close of the Quarterly Auction (Aug 22). For future GYs, 50% of the Firm BE to GB capacity will continue to be made available via IAM.
INT's Interruptible capacity is offered to the market at 90% of the Firm capacity price to reflect the interruptible nature; in case of interruption as per Section I of the IAC the capacity cost is not reimbursable. INT retains the right to interrupt this capacity when a Demand Response notification has been received from its IZT Electricity Supplier and for other operational reasons.
This change is in line with the simplification implemented between December 2021 - 31 March 2022 and provides the market with a much clearer commercial proposition for this tranche of capacity.
There are no changes to already contracted Firm BE to GB capacity, or to the GB to BE capacity product offering for these periods.

Disclaimer

Fluxys SA published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 10:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
05:15aEUROPE GAS-Prices rise on LNG, pipeline supply concerns
RE
06/14EUROPE GAS-Prices rise on lower flows and wind output
RE
06/14FLUXYS BELGIUM : Subscription Window for Quality Conversion Services H->L
PU
06/13EUROPE GAS-British gas prices rebound after interconnector outage ends
RE
06/10FLUXYS BELGIUM : INT Planned Maintenance Shutdown Confirmed
PU
06/10British within-day price falls on over supply, interconnector outage
RE
06/09EUROPE GAS-British gas prices fall on Interconnector UK planned outage
RE
06/09FLUXYS BELGIUM : Plug Power joins Fluxys project for open-access hydrogen network in Antwe..
PU
06/08FLUXYS BELGIUM : FluxSwiss auction July 2022
PU
Analyst Recommendations on FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
Financials
Sales 2021 606 M 631 M 631 M
Net income 2021 75,5 M 78,7 M 78,7 M
Net Debt 2021 1 281 M 1 334 M 1 334 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 4,33%
Capitalization 2 087 M 2 174 M 2 174 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,90x
EV / Sales 2021 5,82x
Nbr of Employees 809
Free-Float 16,7%
Chart FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
Fluxys Belgium SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pascal de Buck Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Christian Leclercq Chief Financial Officer
Daniël Termont Chairman
Peter Verhaeghe Chief Technical Officer
Valentine Delwart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUXYS BELGIUM SA-6.90%2 174
ENBRIDGE INC.12.61%87 245
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.21.49%56 605
TC ENERGY CORPORATION19.31%53 390
KINDER MORGAN, INC.12.80%40 565
WILLIAMS COMPANIES27.19%39 390