  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Fluxys Belgium SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLUX   BE0974265945

FLUXYS BELGIUM SA

(FLUX)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  10:49:52 2023-06-02 am EDT
27.10 EUR   +0.37%
10:41aFluxys Belgium : INT Publishes Latest Charging Statement
PU
05/17Fluxys Belgium : increases its stake in Dutch BBL
PU
05/15Fluxys Belgium : Request for Participation in INT's Load Flow Commitment has now closed
PU
Fluxys Belgium : INT Publishes Latest Charging Statement

06/02/2023 | 10:41am EDT
Interconnector has today published the latest version of its Charging Statement.

This includes the Annual Tariff Publication and Commodity Charge formulae for Gas Year 2023-24 as well as the introduction of a new, Ten Year Capacity Structure.

The new Capacity Charges and Long Term Structures are effective from 08:00 UKT 9 June 2023.

The accompanying Tariff Flyer is published here.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fluxys SA published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 14:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 191 M 1 279 M 1 279 M
Net income 2022 83,7 M 89,9 M 89,9 M
Net Debt 2022 1 011 M 1 085 M 1 085 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,5x
Yield 2022 5,00%
Capitalization 1 897 M 2 037 M 2 037 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,82x
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 847
Free-Float 16,7%
Chart FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
Duration : Period :
Fluxys Belgium SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pascal de Buck Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Christian Leclercq Chief Financial Officer
Daniël Termont Chairman
Peter Verhaeghe Chief Technical Officer
Valentine Delwart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUXYS BELGIUM SA-3.57%2 037
ENBRIDGE INC.-7.96%73 232
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.6.38%55 798
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-0.48%40 796
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-10.07%36 442
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-12.89%35 461
