Fluxys Belgium : INT Publishes Latest Charging Statement

Interconnector has today published the latest version of its Charging Statement.
This includes the Annual Tariff Publication and Commodity Charge formulae for Gas Year 2023-24 as well as the introduction of a new, Ten Year Capacity Structure.
The new Capacity Charges and Long Term Structures are effective from 08:00 UKT 9 June 2023.
The accompanying Tariff Flyer is published here.
Disclaimer
Fluxys SA published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 14:40:03 UTC.