  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Fluxys Belgium SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLUX   BE0974265945

FLUXYS BELGIUM SA

(FLUX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  09:06 2022-10-12 am EDT
27.70 EUR   -0.72%
10:02aFluxys Belgium : INT has issued a Request For Proposal ("RFP") for the supply of natural gas for fuel gas and to replace gas lost through shrinkage (“Own Use Gas”)
PU
10:02aExtension : Call for Tender of Fluxys TENP GmbH for Supply of Fuel Gas
PU
10/06Fluxys Belgium : Market Consultation 59 - Proposal for the Transmission tariffs 2024-2027
PU
Company 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fluxys Belgium : INT has issued a Request For Proposal ("RFP") for the supply of natural gas for fuel gas and to replace gas lost through shrinkage (“Own Use Gas”)

10/12/2022 | 10:02am EDT
The supply period is from 06:00 CET 1 November 2022 to 06:00 CET 30 September 2023 with an automatic renewal of 1 year on agreement. Gas can be supplied to the INT entry points at Bacton or Zeebrugge.

Further details can be found in the RFP document available from the following contact:

Lee Millard

Tel: (+44)(0)20 3621 7800

email: lee.millard@interconnector.com

Disclaimer

Fluxys SA published this content on 12 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 14:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 606 M 589 M 589 M
Net income 2021 75,5 M 73,4 M 73,4 M
Net Debt 2021 1 281 M 1 245 M 1 245 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 4,33%
Capitalization 1 960 M 1 906 M 1 906 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,90x
EV / Sales 2021 5,82x
Nbr of Employees 809
Free-Float 16,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pascal de Buck Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Christian Leclercq Chief Financial Officer
Daniël Termont Chairman
Peter Verhaeghe Chief Technical Officer
Valentine Delwart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUXYS BELGIUM SA-12.54%1 906
ENBRIDGE INC.0.61%73 016
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.13.02%54 089
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-6.09%40 559
KINDER MORGAN, INC.8.20%38 661
WILLIAMS COMPANIES12.71%36 251