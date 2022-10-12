Fluxys Belgium : INT has issued a Request For Proposal ("RFP") for the supply of natural gas for fuel gas and to replace gas lost through shrinkage (“Own Use Gas”)

The supply period is from 06:00 CET 1 November 2022 to 06:00 CET 30 September 2023 with an automatic renewal of 1 year on agreement. Gas can be supplied to the INT entry points at Bacton or Zeebrugge.
Further details can be found in the RFP document available from the following contact:
Lee Millard
Tel: (+44)(0)20 3621 7800
email: lee.millard@interconnector.com
Disclaimer
