    FLUX   BE0974265945

FLUXYS BELGIUM SA

(FLUX)
Fluxys Belgium : Interconnector Publishes Latest Charging Statement

08/18/2021 | 04:34am EDT
Interconnector has today published its latest Charging Statement which decreases the Interconnector Monthly and Within Month tariffs for the remainder of Q3 2021 (i.e. Aug and Sep-21) in response to the current market conditions.

Interconnector's capacity tariffs for August and September will be priced flat at 1.0p/th for either physical flow direction for the Monthly and Within Month products (BOM,HM,WDNW,WE,DA,WD).

The new capacity tariffs will be effective for;

  • PRISMA: for capacity purchased in today's (18 August) Daily and Within Day Auctions for use on Gas Day 19 August
  • IAM: for capacity purchased from 08:00 UKT on 19 August for use from Gas Day 20 August onwards

The applicable commodity charges for August and September remain fixed at the published rates.

For tariff information please see Interconnector's latest Charging Statement.

There have been no changes to any other previously published tariffs.

Disclaimer

Fluxys SA published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 08:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 587 M 689 M 689 M
Net income 2020 73,2 M 85,9 M 85,9 M
Net Debt 2020 1 358 M 1 591 M 1 591 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,8x
Yield 2020 4,57%
Capitalization 2 164 M 2 535 M 2 537 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,65x
EV / Sales 2020 5,90x
Nbr of Employees 846
Free-Float 10,00%
Managers and Directors
Pascal de Buck Chief Executive Officer
Christian Leclercq Chief Financial Officer
Daniël Termont Chairman
Peter Verhaeghe Chief Technical Officer
Walter Nonneman Independent Non-Executive Director
