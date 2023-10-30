Current market conditions have led to a high usage rate of the small scale services. Therefore, Fluxys LNG organized this week auctions for 2 additional Stand Alone Berthing Rights ("SABRs") for the month of November 2023.

2 SABRs are still available and are allocated on a first committed first served basis.

Interested in these remaining SABRs?

form

info.lng@fluxys.com

Complete, sign and return followingto

Good to know

The SABRs can be booked by all customers who signed the LNG Terminalling Agreement (LTA) .

. The SABRs offered follow the rules set out in the regulatory documents, will only have a validity period of one month and are not transferrable to another month (1 November 2023 - 30 November 2023).

Scheduling of the SABRs will be possible as from the 1st business day following the day on which the SABR has been obtained, till 5 days before the end of the month (25 November 2023).

More information?

Feel free to contact your Key Account Manager or send your questions to info.lng@fluxys.com.