Current market conditions have led to a high usage rate of the small scale services. Therefore, Fluxys LNG organized this week auctions for 2 additional Stand Alone Berthing Rights ("SABRs") for the month of November 2023.
2 SABRs are still available and are allocated on a first committed first served basis.
Interested in these remaining SABRs?
Complete, sign and return following form to info.lng@fluxys.com
Good to know
- The SABRs can be booked by all customers who signed the LNG Terminalling Agreement (LTA).
- The SABRs offered follow the rules set out in the regulatory documents, will only have a validity period of one month and are not transferrable to another month (1 November 2023 - 30 November 2023).
- Scheduling of the SABRs will be possible as from the 1st business day following the day on which the SABR has been obtained, till 5 days before the end of the month (25 November 2023).
More information?
Feel free to contact your Key Account Manager or send your questions to info.lng@fluxys.com.
