Fluxys Belgium : LNG - Regasification Slots available on sale for 2 and 23 December 2022

Fluxys LNG is offering 2 Slots to unload, store and regasify 2 LNG cargoes in the Zeebrugge LNG Terminal, starting respectively on 2 December and 23 December 2022.

For these 2 cargoes, Fluxys LNG has upgraded the standard Slot size and commercializes as a bundle the firm rights to unload, store and regasify up to 165 000 m³ LNG over 10 days, by following the profile detailed here (Slot of 2 December) and here (Slot of 23 December).

When and how will these 2 Slots be offered?

Slot of 2 December: Auction on 6 October 2022 at 10.00 AM Belgian time

Slot of 23 December: Auction on 7 October 2022 at 10.00 AM Belgian time

These Auctions will take place via a dedicated Auction Website

Fluxys LNG organised a demo session on the use of the Auction Website on 5 May 2022.

Recording of the demo session

Interested to participate in these auctions?

All communication concerning participation is to be done to info.lng@fluxys.com.

If you have not yetsigned our T&Cs - LNG Auctions (version 3 June 2022), please provide us by 3 October 2022 noon (12.00 PM) Belgian time:

Duly signed Terms & Conditions ("T&C LNG Auctions")

Power of Attorney (see Schedule 1 in Terms & Conditions)

Proof that the signatories of the Power of Attorney have the power to act on behalf of the Participant

By 5 October 2022 noon (12:00 PM) Belgian time, Fluxys LNG will confirm whether Participant to the Terms & Conditions is admitted and send your login for the Auction Website.

If you have alreadysigned our T&Cs - LNG Auctions (version 3 June 2022), please inform and send us by 3 October 2022 noon (12.00 PM) Belgian time (if applicable) :

If you wish to participate to the Auctions of 6 and/or 7 October 2022, as well as which Bidder will represent your company,

If you wish to add a new bidder for your company which is not yet registered, send us a signed version of Schedule 1 T&Cs - Power of Attorney,

If there has been a change to the documents submitted together with the T&Cs - LNG Auctions (version 3 June 2022).

For the avoidance of doubt, even if you participated in our previous 2022 auctions, you need to explicitly confirm your participation by 3 October 2022 noon (12:00 PM) Belgian time, otherwise you will not be able to participate in the upcoming Auctions.

By 5 October 2022 noon (12:00 PM) Belgian time, Fluxys LNG will confirm - if applicable - your participation, the new bidder including login & password and/or good receipt of the new documents.

In case of any issue with the Auction Website, please submit a written bid to info.lng@fluxys.com by making use of the following fall-back bidding form.

How will these 2 Slots be allocated?

These 2 Slots will be allocated via the Ascending Clock Algorithm:

The starting price is the regulated tariff of 633 681.40 €. The Major Price Step is 1 000 000 €, the Minor Price Step is 200 000 €,

The duration of 1 Round is 3 minutes and between 2 Rounds there is a duration of 1 minute,

The Allocation mechanism is described here.

More information?

Feel free to contact your Key Account Manager or send your questions to info.lng@fluxys.com.