Fluxys Belgium : LNG - Regasification Slots available on sale for 7, 13 and 28 June 2022

Fluxys LNG is offering 3 standard Slots to unload, store and regas LNG in the Zeebrugge LNG Terminal. The Slot Start Dates are 7, 13 and 28 June 2022.

How will those 3 Slots be offered?

The Slots will be offered in 3 separate Auctions starting respectively on 6, 9 and 10 May 2022, each time at 10.00 AM Belgian time. These auctions will take place via a dedicated Auction Website. You will receive your login for this website after subscribing for the Auction.

Fluxys LNG organises a demo session of the Auction Website on 5 May 2022 at 2.00 PM Belgian time. Participation to this demo session is possible via this link.

The 3 Slots will be allocated via the Ascending Clock Algorithm. The starting price is the regulated tariff of 600 349.11 €. The Major Price Step is 600 000 €, the Minor Price Step is 100 000 €.

How can you take part in these auctions?

In order to take part in these auctions, you must provide us with the following documents at the latest by 5 May 2022 noon (12.00 PM) Belgian time

Duly signed Terms & Conditions

Power of Attorney (see schedule 1 in Terms & Conditions, this includes evidence that the person signing the document is authorized to represent the company).

We will send your login for the Auction Website after we received your registration to the Auctions.

More information?

Feel free to contact your Key Account Manager or send your questions to info.lng@fluxys.com.