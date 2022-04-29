Log in
    FLUX   BE0974265945

FLUXYS BELGIUM SA

(FLUX)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04/29 11:35:29 am EDT
30.20 EUR    0.00%
FLUXYS BELGIUM : LNG - Regasification Slots available on sale for 7, 13 and 28 June 2022
PU
12:38pFLUXYS BELGIUM : Calls for Tender of Fluxys TENP GmbH for Supply of Fuel Gas
PU
04/26Germany's LNG import project plans
RE
Fluxys Belgium : LNG - Regasification Slots available on sale for 7, 13 and 28 June 2022

04/29/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
Fluxys LNG is offering 3 standard Slots to unload, store and regas LNG in the Zeebrugge LNG Terminal. The Slot Start Dates are 7, 13 and 28 June 2022.

How will those 3 Slots be offered?

The Slots will be offered in 3 separate Auctions starting respectively on 6, 9 and 10 May 2022, each time at 10.00 AM Belgian time. These auctions will take place via a dedicated Auction Website. You will receive your login for this website after subscribing for the Auction.

Fluxys LNG organises a demo session of the Auction Website on 5 May 2022 at 2.00 PM Belgian time. Participation to this demo session is possible via this link.

The 3 Slots will be allocated via the Ascending Clock Algorithm. The starting price is the regulated tariff of 600 349.11 €. The Major Price Step is 600 000 €, the Minor Price Step is 100 000 €.

How can you take part in these auctions?

In order to take part in these auctions, you must provide us with the following documents at the latest by 5 May 2022 noon (12.00 PM) Belgian time

  • Duly signed Terms & Conditions
  • Power of Attorney (see schedule 1 in Terms & Conditions, this includes evidence that the person signing the document is authorized to represent the company).

We will send your login for the Auction Website after we received your registration to the Auctions.

More information?

Feel free to contact your Key Account Manager or send your questions to info.lng@fluxys.com.

Disclaimer

Fluxys SA published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 16:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Pascal de Buck Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Christian Leclercq Chief Financial Officer
Daniël Termont Chairman
Peter Verhaeghe Chief Technical Officer
Valentine Delwart Independent Non-Executive Director
