Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Fluxys Belgium SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLUX   BE0974265945

FLUXYS BELGIUM SA

(FLUX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:27 2023-06-08 am EDT
27.20 EUR   +0.37%
12:50pFluxys Belgium : LNG - Regasification Slots available on sale for August and September 2023
PU
06/07Fluxys Belgium : FluxSwiss auction July 2023
PU
06/07Fluxys Belgium : starts building a new natural gas and hydrogen pipeline in the presence of Prime Minister De Croo and Energy Minister Van der Straeten
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fluxys Belgium : LNG - Regasification Slots available on sale for August and September 2023

06/08/2023 | 12:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fluxys LNG is offering Slots to unload, store and regasify a LNG cargo in the Zeebrugge LNG Terminal, starting on 2, 22 and 30 August and on 2 and 9 September 2023.

For this cargoes, Fluxys LNG has upgraded the standard Slot size and commercializes as a bundle the firm rights to unload, store and regasify up to 165 000 m³ LNG over 10 days, by following the profile detailed hereafter:

When and how will these Slots be offered?

  • Slot of 2 August: Auction on 21 June 2023 at 10h Belgian time
  • Slot of 22 August: Auction on 21 June 2023 at 14h Belgian time
  • Slot of 30 August: Auction on 22 June 2023 at 10h Belgian time
  • Slot of 2 September: Auction on 22 June 2023 at 14h Belgian time
  • Slot of 9 September: Auction on 23 June 2023 at 10h Belgian time

These Auctions will take place via a dedicated Auction Website

Please find below the demo session on the use of the Auction Website.

Recording of the demo session

Interested to participate in these Auctions?

Please note that in order to take part in this Auction, you need to have signed the LNG Services Agreement (LSA).

All communication concerning participation is to be done to info.lng@fluxys.com.

If you have not yetsigned our T&Cs - LNG Auctions (version 3 June 2022), please provide us by 19 June 2023 noon (12h) Belgian time:

  • Duly signed Terms & Conditions ("T&C LNG Auctions")
  • Power of Attorney (see Schedule 1 in Terms & Conditions)
  • Proof that the signatories of the Power of Attorney have the power to act on behalf of the Participant
  • Which Bidder will represent your company in which Auction

By 20 June 2023 noon (12h) Belgian time, Fluxys LNG will confirm whether Participant to the Terms & Conditions is admitted and send your login for the Auction Website.

If you have alreadysigned our T&Cs - LNG Auctions (version 3 June 2022), please inform and send us by 19 June 2023 noon (12h) Belgian time (if applicable) :

  • Which Bidder will represent your company in which Auction,
  • If you wish to add a new Bidder for your company which is not yet registered, send us a signed version of Schedule 1 T&Cs - Power of Attorney,
  • If there has been a change to the documents submitted together with the T&Cs - LNG Auctions (version 3 June 2022).

For the avoidance of doubt, even if you participated in our previous auctions, you need to explicitly confirm your participation by 19 June 2023 noon (12h) Belgian time, otherwise you will not be able to participate in the upcoming Auctions.

By 20 June 2023 noon (12h) Belgian time, Fluxys LNG will confirm - if applicable - your participation, the new Bidder(s) including login & password and/or good receipt of the new documents.

In case of any issue with the Auction Website, please submit a written bid to info.lng@fluxys.com by making use of the following fall-back bidding form.

How will these Slots be allocated?

These Slots will be allocated via the Ascending Clock Algorithm:

  • The starting price is the regulated tariff of 645 024,74 € for the Slots of August and 646 238,68 € for the Slots of September. The Major Price Step is 100 000 €, the Minor Price Step is 25 000 €,
  • The duration of 1 Round is 3 minutes and between 2 Rounds there is a duration of 1 minute,
  • The allocation mechanism is described here.

More information?

Feel free to contact your Key Account Manager or send your questions to info.lng@fluxys.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fluxys SA published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 16:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
12:50pFluxys Belgium : LNG - Regasification Slots available on sale for August and September 202..
PU
06/07Fluxys Belgium : FluxSwiss auction July 2023
PU
06/07Fluxys Belgium : starts building a new natural gas and hydrogen pipeline in the presence o..
PU
06/06Fluxys Belgium : sells its stake in Hanseatic Energy Hub (HEH)
PU
06/06Fluxys Belgium : New fee for non-binding demand indications (Incremental Capacity)
PU
06/06Fluxys Belgium : Extension to Gas Year 2023 of the operational measures already implemente..
PU
06/02Prisma Yearly Auction On 3 July 2023 : information about the capacity offer of Fluxys Deut..
PU
06/02Prisma Yearly Auction On 3 July 2023 : information about the capacity offer of Fluxys TENP
PU
06/02Fluxys Belgium : INT Publishes Latest Charging Statement
PU
06/01Enagás, S.A. (BME:ENG) agreed to acquire 10% stake in Hanseatic Energy..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 191 M 1 275 M 1 275 M
Net income 2022 83,7 M 89,6 M 89,6 M
Net Debt 2022 1 011 M 1 082 M 1 082 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,5x
Yield 2022 5,00%
Capitalization 1 904 M 2 038 M 2 038 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,82x
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 847
Free-Float 16,7%
Chart FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
Duration : Period :
Fluxys Belgium SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pascal de Buck Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Christian Leclercq Chief Financial Officer
Daniël Termont Chairman
Peter Verhaeghe Chief Technical Officer
Valentine Delwart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUXYS BELGIUM SA-3.21%2 038
ENBRIDGE INC.-4.23%76 849
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.8.71%57 016
TC ENERGY CORPORATION3.17%42 655
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-4.70%38 616
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-7.75%38 251
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer