Fluxys Belgium : LNG - Regasification Slots available on sale for August and September 2023

Fluxys LNG is offering Slots to unload, store and regasify a LNG cargo in the Zeebrugge LNG Terminal, starting on 2, 22 and 30 August and on 2 and 9 September 2023.

For this cargoes, Fluxys LNG has upgraded the standard Slot size and commercializes as a bundle the firm rights to unload, store and regasify up to 165 000 m³ LNG over 10 days, by following the profile detailed hereafter:

When and how will these Slots be offered?

Slot of 2 August: Auction on 21 June 2023 at 10h Belgian time

Slot of 22 August: Auction on 21 June 2023 at 14h Belgian time

Slot of 30 August: Auction on 22 June 2023 at 10h Belgian time

Slot of 2 September: Auction on 22 June 2023 at 14h Belgian time

Slot of 9 September: Auction on 23 June 2023 at 10h Belgian time

These Auctions will take place via a dedicated Auction Website

Please find below the demo session on the use of the Auction Website.

Recording of the demo session

Interested to participate in these Auctions?

Please note that in order to take part in this Auction, you need to have signed the LNG Services Agreement (LSA).

All communication concerning participation is to be done to info.lng@fluxys.com.

If you have not yetsigned our T&Cs - LNG Auctions (version 3 June 2022), please provide us by 19 June 2023 noon (12h) Belgian time:

Duly signed Terms & Conditions ("T&C LNG Auctions")

Power of Attorney (see Schedule 1 in Terms & Conditions)

Proof that the signatories of the Power of Attorney have the power to act on behalf of the Participant

Which Bidder will represent your company in which Auction

By 20 June 2023 noon (12h) Belgian time, Fluxys LNG will confirm whether Participant to the Terms & Conditions is admitted and send your login for the Auction Website.

If you have alreadysigned our T&Cs - LNG Auctions (version 3 June 2022), please inform and send us by 19 June 2023 noon (12h) Belgian time (if applicable) :

Which Bidder will represent your company in which Auction,

If you wish to add a new Bidder for your company which is not yet registered, send us a signed version of Schedule 1 T&Cs - Power of Attorney,

If there has been a change to the documents submitted together with the T&Cs - LNG Auctions (version 3 June 2022).

For the avoidance of doubt, even if you participated in our previous auctions, you need to explicitly confirm your participation by 19 June 2023 noon (12h) Belgian time, otherwise you will not be able to participate in the upcoming Auctions.

By 20 June 2023 noon (12h) Belgian time, Fluxys LNG will confirm - if applicable - your participation, the new Bidder(s) including login & password and/or good receipt of the new documents.

In case of any issue with the Auction Website, please submit a written bid to info.lng@fluxys.com by making use of the following fall-back bidding form.

How will these Slots be allocated?

These Slots will be allocated via the Ascending Clock Algorithm:

The starting price is the regulated tariff of 645 024,74 € for the Slots of August and 646 238,68 € for the Slots of September. The Major Price Step is 100 000 €, the Minor Price Step is 25 000 €,

The duration of 1 Round is 3 minutes and between 2 Rounds there is a duration of 1 minute,

The allocation mechanism is described here.

More information?

Feel free to contact your Key Account Manager or send your questions to info.lng@fluxys.com.