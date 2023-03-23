Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Fluxys Belgium SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLUX   BE0974265945

FLUXYS BELGIUM SA

(FLUX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04:11:38 2023-03-23 am EDT
28.20 EUR   -0.35%
04:03aFluxys Belgium : Market Consultation 62 - Merge of ZTP Physical and ZTP Notional Trading Services
PU
03/17Fluxys Belgium : INT introduces Overnomination from April 2023
PU
03/17Fluxys Belgium : Belgian Hydrogen Council - Joining Belgian forces on clean hydrogen to excel in Europe and beyond
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fluxys Belgium : Market Consultation 62 - Merge of ZTP Physical and ZTP Notional Trading Services

03/23/2023 | 04:03am EDT
As from March 23rd, Fluxys Belgium launches a market consultation on the regulated documents for transmission, with a focus on changes to the Standard Transmission Agreement, Access Code for Transmission and Transmission Program:

  1. The merge of the existing ZTP Physical and ZTP Notional Trading Services into a single ZTP Trading Service as from October 1st, 2023
  2. Stop of the Imbalance Transfer Service and Imbalance Pooling Service

The following document summarizes the proposed changes: Summary Note

Documents in consultation (with track changes):

You are kindly invited to send your written comments to marketing@fluxys.com by Friday, April 14th 2023 close of business.
Please specify in your response, whether the content is to be treated as confidential or not. Unless otherwise mentioned, all comments will be treated as non-confidential.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fluxys SA published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 08:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
