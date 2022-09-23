Fluxys Belgium : New partners for Publigas in Fluxys

A group of new shareholders has reached an agreement today with CDPQ to acquire its 19.85% participation in Fluxys. The new shareholders are Energy Infrastructure Partners, the leading Switzerland-based infrastructure investor focused on the global energy transition, and a consortium of Belgian institutional investors. The transfer is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

Overview current shareholding

Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP) is to take over the majority of CDPQ's participation. An infrastructure investor and energy sector specialist, EIP has worked alongside Fluxys as a partner in FluxSwiss since 2016. EIP is set to continue CDPQ's partnership in Fluxys together with Belgian investors AG Insurance, Ethias and the Federal Holding and Investment Company, which is already a shareholder in Fluxys.

Daniël Termont, President of Fluxys and representative of main shareholder Publigas in Fluxys: "Together with CDPQ, Publigas has sailed a forward-looking course with Fluxys for more than 10 years and we have built up a highly valued partnership. With our new partners we will vigorously pursue our strategy to help shape the green transition. While forcefully strengthening our existing partnership with Energy Infrastructure Partners, an energy specialist and leader in the global energy transition, we establish an even stronger Belgian anchoring of our activities with AG Insurance, Ethias and the Federal Holding and Investment Company."