Fluxys Belgium : New partners for Publigas in Fluxys

09/23/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
A group of new shareholders has reached an agreement today with CDPQ to acquire its 19.85% participation in Fluxys. The new shareholders are Energy Infrastructure Partners, the leading Switzerland-based infrastructure investor focused on the global energy transition, and a consortium of Belgian institutional investors. The transfer is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

Overview current shareholding

Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP) is to take over the majority of CDPQ's participation. An infrastructure investor and energy sector specialist, EIP has worked alongside Fluxys as a partner in FluxSwiss since 2016. EIP is set to continue CDPQ's partnership in Fluxys together with Belgian investors AG Insurance, Ethias and the Federal Holding and Investment Company, which is already a shareholder in Fluxys.

Daniël Termont, President of Fluxys and representative of main shareholder Publigas in Fluxys: "Together with CDPQ, Publigas has sailed a forward-looking course with Fluxys for more than 10 years and we have built up a highly valued partnership. With our new partners we will vigorously pursue our strategy to help shape the green transition. While forcefully strengthening our existing partnership with Energy Infrastructure Partners, an energy specialist and leader in the global energy transition, we establish an even stronger Belgian anchoring of our activities with AG Insurance, Ethias and the Federal Holding and Investment Company."


Disclaimer

Fluxys SA published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 16:32:02 UTC.


All news about FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
12:33pFLUXYS BELGIUM : New partners for Publigas in Fluxys
PU
09/21FLUXYS BELGIUM : LNG - Regasification Slots available on sale for 2 and 23 December 2022
PU
09/19Factbox-Germany's LNG import project plans
RE
09/16FLUXYS BELGIUM : Holcim Belgique joins Fluxys open-access CO2 transport network project, a..
PU
09/09FLUXYS BELGIUM : FluxSwiss auction October 2022
PU
09/02Azeri president says investors discussing expansion of TAP gas link
RE
09/02INCREMENTAL CAPACITY : Publication of project application document on 2nd September 2022
PU
09/02Azeri president says investors discussing expansion of TAP gas link
RE
09/02Factbox-Germany's LNG import project plans
RE
08/31DRIVING EUROPE'S HYDROGEN STRATEGY : Fluxys and Advario join forces to develop a green amm..
PU
Financials
Sales 2021 606 M 595 M 595 M
Net income 2021 75,5 M 74,1 M 74,1 M
Net Debt 2021 1 281 M 1 257 M 1 257 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 4,33%
Capitalization 2 108 M 2 069 M 2 069 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,90x
EV / Sales 2021 5,82x
Nbr of Employees 809
Free-Float 16,7%
Technical analysis trends FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pascal de Buck Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Christian Leclercq Chief Financial Officer
Daniël Termont Chairman
Peter Verhaeghe Chief Technical Officer
Valentine Delwart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUXYS BELGIUM SA-5.96%2 069
ENBRIDGE INC.9.39%81 056
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.13.48%54 307
TC ENERGY CORPORATION6.26%46 850
KINDER MORGAN, INC.9.21%39 022
WILLIAMS COMPANIES19.66%37 969