  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  Fluxys Belgium SA
  News
  Summary
    FLUX   BE0974265945

FLUXYS BELGIUM SA

(FLUX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  06:02:41 2023-03-29 am EDT
28.00 EUR   -1.06%
12:16pFluxys Belgium : Regulated information - 2022 results
GL
12:15pFluxys Belgium : Regulated information - 2022 results
GL
11:13aGlobal markets live: Alibaba, UBS, Trigano, Infineon, Micron, Lululemon...
MS
Summary 
Summary

Fluxys Belgium: Regulated information - 2022 results

03/29/2023 | 12:15pm EDT
29 March 2023 6:15 p.m. – Regulated information: overview of the 2022 annual results

  • Increase of consolidated net income to €83.7 million (2021: €75.5 million).
  • Proposal to the Annual General Meeting on 9 May 2023: gross dividend of €1.40 per share (2021: €1.38 per share). 
  • Maximum support to the security of supply: in addition to the necessary flows to Belgium and storage filled at maximum, also high flows to Germany and the Netherlands.
  • Desteldonk-Opwijk pipeline section: now built for natural gas and ready for hydrogen transport
  • A multi-molecule system is taking shape: pipeline and terminal projects for hydrogen and CO2 are taking shape in cooperation with industry and partners
  • A step towards our own climate neutrality

Pascal De Buck, Managing Director and CEO: "2022 was a terrible year for the Ukrainian people and the way they suffered from the violence. We can only hope that the suffering will end as soon as possible. For Fluxys, this is a twofold challenge: securing natural gas supplies for Europe while working towards a carbon-neutral future. Our staff, as well as the industry and our partners, have taken up this challenge with dedication and dynamism. We are proud of the result and look forward to the future with confidence.”

Click on the link below to access the full press release



Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 606 M 657 M 657 M
Net income 2021 75,5 M 81,9 M 81,9 M
Net Debt 2021 1 281 M 1 389 M 1 389 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 4,33%
Capitalization 1 988 M 2 156 M 2 156 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,90x
EV / Sales 2021 5,82x
Nbr of Employees 809
Free-Float 16,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pascal de Buck Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Christian Leclercq Chief Financial Officer
Daniël Termont Chairman
Peter Verhaeghe Chief Technical Officer
Valentine Delwart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUXYS BELGIUM SA1.07%2 156
ENBRIDGE INC.-5.59%74 274
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.5.43%55 204
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-2.52%39 509
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-5.64%38 351
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-12.07%35 187
