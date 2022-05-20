Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  Fluxys Belgium SA
  News
  Summary
FLUXYS BELGIUM SA

(FLUX)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  05/20 05:12:47 am EDT
32.00 EUR   +1.91%
05:46aFLUXYS BELGIUM : Storage Auction Window - Additional Volume & Priority Booster 2022-2023
PU
05/19FLUXYS LNG : Extension of Scheduling Congestion Period at the Truck Loading bays at Zeebrugge due to great success
PU
05/17FLUXYS BELGIUM : and Gasunie join forces to connect Belgian and Dutch hydrogen networks at North Sea Port
PU
Fluxys Belgium : Storage Auction Window - Additional Volume & Priority Booster 2022-2023

05/20/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Dear customer,

Seize the opportunity to get Additional Storage Volume and/or Priority Booster Capacity thanks to our Storage Auction Window.

When ?

From Friday 20 May 2022, 12:00 PM CET to Wednesday 25 May 2022, 10 AM CET.

Which services?

  • Additional Storage Volume : 591 000 MWh
  • Priority Booster Capacity :
    Injection (interruptible): 1 010 MWh/h
    Withdrawal (interruptible): 1 274 MWh/h

The reserve prices are mentioned in the T&C below.

How do you subscribe?

1. Read & sign the Terms and Conditions
2. Fill in & sign the Auction Request Form
3. Send both documents to info.storage@fluxys.comby Wednesday 25 May 2022, 10 AM CET at the latest.

Please note that in order to take part in this Auction Window, you need to have signed a SSA.

More information

Feel free to contact you key account manager or send us an email at info.storage@fluxys.com.

Disclaimer

Fluxys SA published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 09:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
