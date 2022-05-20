Fluxys Belgium : Storage Auction Window - Additional Volume & Priority Booster 2022-2023

Dear customer,

Seize the opportunity to get Additional Storage Volume and/or Priority Booster Capacity thanks to our Storage Auction Window.

When ?

From Friday 20 May 2022, 12:00 PM CET to Wednesday 25 May 2022, 10 AM CET.

Which services?

Additional Storage Volume : 591 000 MWh

Priority Booster Capacity :

Injection (interruptible): 1 010 MWh/h

Withdrawal (interruptible): 1 274 MWh/h

The reserve prices are mentioned in the T&C below.

How do you subscribe?

1. Read & sign the Terms and Conditions

2. Fill in & sign the Auction Request Form

3. Send both documents to info.storage@fluxys.comby Wednesday 25 May 2022, 10 AM CET at the latest.

Please note that in order to take part in this Auction Window, you need to have signed a SSA.

More information

Feel free to contact you key account manager or send us an email at info.storage@fluxys.com.