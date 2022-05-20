Fluxys Belgium : Storage Auction Window - Additional Volume & Priority Booster 2022-2023

Dear customer,
Seize the opportunity to get Additional Storage Volume and/or Priority Booster Capacity thanks to our Storage Auction Window.
When ?
From Friday 20 May 2022, 12:00 PM CET to Wednesday 25 May 2022, 10 AM CET.
Which services?
-
Additional Storage Volume : 591 000 MWh
-
Priority Booster Capacity :
Injection (interruptible): 1 010 MWh/h
Withdrawal (interruptible): 1 274 MWh/h
The reserve prices are mentioned in the T&C below.
How do you subscribe?
1. Read & sign the Terms and Conditions
2. Fill in & sign the Auction Request Form
3. Send both documents to info.storage@fluxys.comby Wednesday 25 May 2022, 10 AM CET at the latest.
Please note that in order to take part in this Auction Window, you need to have signed a SSA.
More information
Feel free to contact you key account manager or send us an email at info.storage@fluxys.com.
Disclaimer
Fluxys SA published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 09:44:01 UTC.