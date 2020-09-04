Log in
FLUXYS BELGIUM SA

(FLUX)
Fluxys Belgium : Subscription Window for Quality Conversion Services H->L

09/04/2020 | 04:30am EDT
You are invited to participate in our new Subscription Window for yearly Quality Conversion Services as from 4 September and until 18 September 2020 - 6 PM.

The offered Quality Conversion Services starting on 1 October 2020 for one Gas Year consist of:

  • Peak Load Gas Quality Conversion Service H->L converting H Natural Gas into L Natural Gas for 1 gas year;
  • Base Load Gas Quality Conversion Service H->L converting H Natural Gas into L Natural Gas for 1 gas year;
  • Seasonal Load Gas Quality Conversion Service H->L converting H Natural Gas into L Natural Gas for 1 gas year.

More info

Disclaimer

Fluxys SA published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 08:29:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 487 M 578 M 578 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 960 M 2 318 M 2 323 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,02x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 898
Free-Float 10,00%
Technical analysis trends FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 29,00 €
Last Close Price 27,90 €
Spread / Highest target 3,94%
Spread / Average Target 3,94%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,94%
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal de Buck Chief Executive Officer
Daniël Termont Chairman
Christian Leclercq Chief Financial Officer
Peter Verhaeghe Chief Technical Officer
Luc Hujoel Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUXYS BELGIUM SA-2.79%2 318
ENBRIDGE INC.-18.48%65 538
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-11.76%43 679
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-37.68%38 078
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-35.57%30 875
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-11.89%25 363
