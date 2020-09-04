Fluxys Belgium : Subscription Window for Quality Conversion Services H->L

You are invited to participate in our new Subscription Window for yearly Quality Conversion Services as from 4 September and until 18 September 2020 - 6 PM
.
The offered Quality Conversion Services starting on 1 October 2020 for one Gas Year consist of:
-
Peak Load Gas Quality Conversion Service H->L converting H Natural Gas into L Natural Gas for 1 gas year;
-
Base Load Gas Quality Conversion Service H->L converting H Natural Gas into L Natural Gas for 1 gas year;
-
Seasonal Load Gas Quality Conversion Service H->L converting H Natural Gas into L Natural Gas for 1 gas year.
