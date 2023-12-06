Today, in the context of the State Visit of Their Majesties the King and the Queen of the Belgians to Germany, the CEOs of Fluxys Belgium and OGE have signed an updated version of a cooperation agreement for hydrogen transport.

The two companies aim to build a cross-border hydrogen connection between Belgium and Germany at Eynatten, with an ambitioned target date of 2028. The cooperation agreement specifies the additional steps to be taken for the further development of the interconnection as part of the "European Hydrogen Backbone".