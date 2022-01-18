Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Fluxys Belgium SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLUX   BE0974265945

FLUXYS BELGIUM SA

(FLUX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fluxys Belgium : launches 4 additional proposals for hydrogen and CO2 infrastructure in Belgium

01/18/2022 | 02:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today's additional proposals invite industrial parties to express their interest to connect into open access infrastructure for hydrogen in Liège & Mons and for CO2 in Antwerp & Ghent.

"Today the market has a complete overview of the open access decarbonisation infrastructure we propose in all main industrial clusters in Belgium. The way is now fully open to jointly make the move towards carbon-neutrality."

Steven Van Caekenberghe, Fluxys' Head of H2 ＆ CO2 Program

More about the additional proposals for open access hydrogen infrastructure: Liège & Mons

More about the additional proposals for open access CO2 infrastructure: Antwerp & Ghent

Joint commercial process initiated in early 2021

Fluxys in early 2021 initiated a joint commercial process to facilitate the development of a hydrogen and CO2 infrastructure in Belgium. Potential users and industrial players of the future hydrogen and CO2 network were invited to participate in an informative market consultation. The information gathered gave a clear overview on how market needs may develop geographically and over time.

The proposals launched today and in December last year mark a next step towards building new pipelines and repurposing existing infrastructure in line with market needs, allowing Fluxys to transport efficiently both hydrogen and CO2 by mid-2026.

Full fit with federal government's hydrogen strategy

This market reach-out fully fits in with the federal government's hydrogen strategy published in October 2021. Fluxys proposes to develop the necessary infrastructure at industrial cluster level, to create connections between such clusters and with neighbouring countries in order to make Belgium an import and transit hub in an European wide hydrogen backbone.


Disclaimer

Fluxys SA published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 07:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
02:35aFLUXYS BELGIUM : launches 4 additional proposals for hydrogen and CO2 infrastructure in Be..
PU
01/06FLUXYS BELGIUM : Consultation on the INT-NGG Interconnection Agreement
PU
01/06FLUXYS BELGIUM : FluxSwiss auction February 2022
PU
2021FLUXYS LNG : Activation of Scheduling Congestion Period at the Truck Loading bays at Zeebr..
PU
2021FLUXYS BELGIUM : commercializes redesigned storage services on a long term basis
PU
2021FLUXYS BELGIUM : New Storage Subscription Window for Golden SBUs and Priority Booster Capa..
PU
2021Equinor and Engie Launch Low-Carbon Hydrogen Project in Belgium
DJ
2021FLUXYS BELGIUM : takes further steps with the industry towards decarbonization of the ener..
PU
2021FLUXYS BELGIUM : Changes to the INT Capacity Product Offering in the BE to GB direction
PU
2021FLUXYS BELGIUM : LNG terminal offers full decarbonisation options through innovative BioLN..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2020 587 M 670 M 670 M
Net income 2020 73,2 M 83,5 M 83,5 M
Net Debt 2020 1 358 M 1 548 M 1 548 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,8x
Yield 2020 4,57%
Capitalization 2 241 M 2 557 M 2 555 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,65x
EV / Sales 2020 5,90x
Nbr of Employees 846
Free-Float -
Chart FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
Duration : Period :
Fluxys Belgium SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pascal de Buck Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Christian Leclercq Chief Financial Officer
Daniël Termont Chairman
Peter Verhaeghe Chief Technical Officer
Valentine Delwart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUXYS BELGIUM SA0.00%2 557
ENBRIDGE INC.5.85%84 457
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.9.24%52 349
TC ENERGY CORPORATION6.75%49 016
KINDER MORGAN, INC.12.80%40 564
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.12.48%35 588