Fluxys Belgium : Available LNG capacities on sale

Legend :

ALS = Assisted Loading Service

SLS = Self Loading Service

CDS = Cool Down Service

TAS = Truck Approval Service

DAS = Truck Driver Approval Service

LNG bays are mentioned for simplification purposes only and do not represent a commitment on which loading bay to use in practice. All timings are expressed in Central European Time (CET).

Tariffs for the Zeebrugge LNG terminal are applicable for the ongoing month and indexed monthly.