Fluxys Belgium : Available LNG capacities on sale

Legend :
ALS = Assisted Loading Service
SLS = Self Loading Service
CDS = Cool Down Service
TAS = Truck Approval Service
DAS = Truck Driver Approval Service
LNG bays are mentioned for simplification purposes only and do not represent a commitment on which loading bay to use in practice. All timings are expressed in Central European Time (CET).
Tariffs for the Zeebrugge LNG terminal are applicable for the ongoing month and indexed monthly.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Fluxys SA published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 09:52:09 UTC.