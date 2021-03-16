Fluxys Belgium : TENP operative system downtime on 24 March 2021

Fluxys TENP herewith would like to inform about a planned system downtime on Wednesday the 24 March 2021, from 05:00 08:00 (CET).

During this timeframe Fluxys TENP's operative system will be completely unavailable. The downtime will have the following impact:

No booking of capacities with Fluxys TENP

No nominations and renominations at Fluxys TENP

No receipt and sending of confirmations by Fluxys TENP

Unavailability of Electronic Data Portal of Fluxys TENP

For any questions please contact dispatching.fluxystenp@fluxys.com.

Your Fluxys TENP Team.

Download the announcement document here