Fluxys Belgium : TENP operative system downtime on 24 March 2021

Fluxys TENP herewith would like to inform about a planned system downtime on Wednesday the 24 March 2021, from 05:00 08:00 (CET).
During this timeframe Fluxys TENP's operative system will be completely unavailable. The downtime will have the following impact:
-
No booking of capacities with Fluxys TENP
-
No nominations and renominations at Fluxys TENP
-
No receipt and sending of confirmations by Fluxys TENP
-
Unavailability of Electronic Data Portal of Fluxys TENP
For any questions please contact dispatching.fluxystenp@fluxys.com.
Your Fluxys TENP Team.
