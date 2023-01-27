Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Fluxys Belgium SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLUX   BE0974265945

FLUXYS BELGIUM SA

(FLUX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  07:03:42 2023-01-27 am EST
28.80 EUR   -1.71%
03:51aSpanish Energy Group Enagas Strikes EUR168 Million Deal to Boost Stake in Trans Adriatic Pipeline
MT
03:48aBelgium's Fluxys to Buy 24% Stake in German Transmission System Operator Open Grid Europe
MT
03:05aFluxys Belgium : strengthens its ties with Open Grid Europe through the acquisition of Macquarie Asset Management's 24% stake
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fluxys Belgium : strengthens its partnership in Trans Adriatic Pipeline AG (TAP)

01/27/2023 | 07:08am EST
TAP shareholders Fluxys and Enagás have jointly agreed to purchase co-shareholder Axpo's 5% stake in the pipeline. Fluxys will acquire 1% and Spain's Enagás 4% of Axpo's stake. Both companies will thus become 20% partner in TAP like the other shareholders Snam (Italy), bp (UK) and SOCAR (Azerbaijan).

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline operates the gas transportation infrastructure from the Greek border with Turkey through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea to Southern Italy. The 878 km pipeline is the European section of the 3,500 km Southern Gas Corridor, transporting natural gas to Europe from the Shah Deniz II field in Azerbaijan. Fluxys has been partner in TAP since 2013 as the Southern Gas Corridor was chosen as the project of choice to diversify Europe's supply with Caspian gas.

TAP has a capacity of approximately 10 billion cubic metres annually (bcm/a) and started transporting first gas at the end of 2020. Furthermore, in line with the European Union energy transition objectives, TAP is pursuing opportunities to transport carbon neutral energy sources.

Pascal De Buck, CEO and Managing Director of Fluxys: "The Trans Adriatic Pipeline is a key infrastructure for Europe's security of supply and decarbonisation objectives. It demonstrates, especially in the current international context, the importance of source diversification. Fluxys' agreement with Enagás and Axpo highlights the excellent cooperation among TAP's shareholders and our attention for a balanced governance of the company."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and closing is expected in the second half of 2023.


Attachments

Disclaimer

Fluxys SA published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 12:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 606 M 657 M 657 M
Net income 2021 75,5 M 82,0 M 82,0 M
Net Debt 2021 1 281 M 1 390 M 1 390 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 4,33%
Capitalization 2 059 M 2 234 M 2 234 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,90x
EV / Sales 2021 5,82x
Nbr of Employees 809
Free-Float 16,7%
Chart FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
Duration : Period :
Fluxys Belgium SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pascal de Buck Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Christian Leclercq Chief Financial Officer
Daniël Termont Chairman
Peter Verhaeghe Chief Technical Officer
Valentine Delwart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUXYS BELGIUM SA4.64%2 234
ENBRIDGE INC.2.42%82 172
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.9.12%57 261
TC ENERGY CORPORATION6.61%43 606
KINDER MORGAN, INC.2.93%41 830
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-4.56%38 292