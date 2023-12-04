In our continuous effort to enable increased LNG supply into Europe, Fluxys LNG is happy to announce it will be

unload, store and regasify

11 LNG cargoes in the Zeebrugge LNG Terminal in 2024.

Take the opportunity to supply Europe with your LNG!

When are these 11 additional LNG Slots available?

Slot 1: 02/01/2024 Slot 2: 04/01/2024 Slot 3: 28/02/2024 Slot 4: 25/03/2024 Slot 5: 30/03/2024 Slot 6: 28/04/2024 Slot 7: 26/05/2024 Slot 8: 01/08/2024 Slot 9: 05/10/2024 Slot 10: 01/12/2024 Slot 11: 24/12/2024

The first Slots will be auctioned later this month, more information will be published on our website soon.

Remaining slots will be auctioned later in 2024 on a Month +3 basis (indicative timing).

More information

Feel free to contact your Key Account Manager or send your questions to info.lng@fluxys.com.