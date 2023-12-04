Take the opportunity to supply Europe with your LNG!
When are these 11 additional LNG Slots available?
|Slot 1:
|02/01/2024
|Slot 2:
|04/01/2024
|Slot 3:
|28/02/2024
|Slot 4:
|25/03/2024
|Slot 5:
|30/03/2024
|Slot 6:
|28/04/2024
|Slot 7:
|26/05/2024
|Slot 8:
|01/08/2024
|Slot 9:
|05/10/2024
|Slot 10:
|01/12/2024
|Slot 11:
|24/12/2024
The first Slots will be auctioned later this month, more information will be published on our website soon.
Remaining slots will be auctioned later in 2024 on a Month +3 basis (indicative timing).
More information
Feel free to contact your Key Account Manager or send your questions to info.lng@fluxys.com.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Fluxys SA published this content on 04 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2023 15:45:19 UTC.