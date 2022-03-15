Fluxys LNG: Extension of Scheduling Congestion Period at the Truck Loading bays at Zeebrugge due to great success

Your enthusiasm and interest for our Truck Loading activity in Zeebrugge has brought our truck loading bays to almost full capacity utilisation in the first months of 2022.

A Scheduling Congestion Period is therefore announced from 21st March to 31st May 2022 included.

This means that during this period your possibilities to reschedule a slot will be limited in the 3 days before the start of the slot.

All slots cancelled before this freeze period of 3 days before the start of the slot can be cancelled free of charge and so can be scheduled at another moment during the year.

During this freeze period of 3 days before the start of the slot you can:

Reschedule - free of charge - till 11 am of the gasday preceding the start of your slot, your slot within the day it was originally scheduled;