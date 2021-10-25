Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Fluxys Belgium SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLUX   BE0974265945

FLUXYS BELGIUM SA

(FLUX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Incremental Capacity Cycle 2021 - 2023: Publication of the Market Demand Assessment Report (MDAR)

10/25/2021 | 07:44am EDT
Fluxys Deutschland GmbH would like to draw your attention to the publication of the MDAR in the framework of the Incremental Capacity Cycle 2021 - 2023.
The reports for the market area transition points of the market area Trading Hub Europe with the adjacent market areas can be found under the following link:

Market Demand Assessment Reports

Disclaimer

Fluxys SA published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 11:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 587 M 683 M 683 M
Net income 2020 73,2 M 85,1 M 85,1 M
Net Debt 2020 1 358 M 1 578 M 1 578 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,8x
Yield 2020 4,57%
Capitalization 2 270 M 2 640 M 2 639 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,65x
EV / Sales 2020 5,90x
Nbr of Employees 846
Free-Float 10,00%
Chart FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
Duration : Period :
Fluxys Belgium SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pascal de Buck Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Christian Leclercq Chief Financial Officer
Daniël Termont Chairman
Peter Verhaeghe Chief Technical Officer
Valentine Delwart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUXYS BELGIUM SA7.67%2 640
ENBRIDGE INC.30.09%86 765
TC ENERGY CORPORATION31.44%53 863
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.24.71%53 389
KINDER MORGAN, INC.29.26%40 065
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.42.89%34 809