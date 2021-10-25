Incremental Capacity Cycle 2021 - 2023: Publication of the Market Demand Assessment Report (MDAR)

Fluxys Deutschland GmbH would like to draw your attention to the publication of the MDAR in the framework of the Incremental Capacity Cycle 2021 - 2023.
The reports for the market area transition points of the market area Trading Hub Europe with the adjacent market areas can be found under the following link:
Market Demand Assessment Reports
