Info Session : Small Scale LNG HUB

Historically, the Zeebrugge LNG terminal has facilitated the physical deliveries between suppliers and off-takers.

Given the ever growing LNG market and the increasing amount of new downstream players, Fluxys wants to stimulate this market even further by creating a highly liquid small scale LNG hub through efficient terminal access possibilities powered by a digital trading place provided by Enmacc.

Obviously, this cannot be realized without the support of the market.

Date: 19 January 2021

Time: 10:00 - 11:00 Brussels time

During this info session, the Commercial Director of Fluxys and the CEO of Enmacc will briefly share their vision on how they collaborate to enhance the European LNG market, starting in Zeebrugge, but also a more detailed overview will be given on the features of :

• the new terminal access possibility - Virtual Liquefaction

• the digital trading place

• the call for market maker

How to participate ?

Contact us by email via info.lng@fluxys.com and you will receive a link to the online meeting.