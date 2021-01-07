Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Fluxys Belgium SA    FLUX   BE0974265945

FLUXYS BELGIUM SA

(FLUX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Info Session : Small Scale LNG HUB

01/07/2021 | 10:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Historically, the Zeebrugge LNG terminal has facilitated the physical deliveries between suppliers and off-takers.

Given the ever growing LNG market and the increasing amount of new downstream players, Fluxys wants to stimulate this market even further by creating a highly liquid small scale LNG hub through efficient terminal access possibilities powered by a digital trading place provided by Enmacc.

Obviously, this cannot be realized without the support of the market.

Date: 19 January 2021
Time: 10:00 - 11:00 Brussels time

During this info session, the Commercial Director of Fluxys and the CEO of Enmacc will briefly share their vision on how they collaborate to enhance the European LNG market, starting in Zeebrugge, but also a more detailed overview will be given on the features of :

• the new terminal access possibility - Virtual Liquefaction
• the digital trading place
• the call for market maker

How to participate ?

Contact us by email via info.lng@fluxys.com and you will receive a link to the online meeting.

Disclaimer

Fluxys SA published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 15:45:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
10:46aINFO SESSION : Small Scale LNG HUB
PU
01/05PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : EIG sells stake in Brazil-Bolivia pipeline, ..
RE
01/05FLUXYS : agreement for partnership in Brazilian gas transmission system operator..
PU
01/05FLUXYS BELGIUM : IUK Publishes Latest Charging Statement
PU
2020Azerbaijan starts gas exports to Russia-dominated European market
RE
2020Azerbaijan starts gas exports to Russia-dominated European market
RE
2020FLUXYS BELGIUM : More Truck Loading slots available until 31 December 2020
PU
2020FLUXYS BELGIUM : Available LNG capacities
PU
2020FLUXYS BELGIUM : Virtual Interconnection Point between Belgium and Germany
PU
2020FLUXYS BELGIUM : New Gas for Climate report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 611 M 750 M 750 M
Net income 2019 69,5 M 85,2 M 85,2 M
Net Debt 2019 1 435 M 1 760 M 1 760 M
P/E ratio 2019 29,0x
Yield 2019 4,53%
Capitalization 2 136 M 2 623 M 2 620 M
EV / Sales 2018 5,19x
EV / Sales 2019 5,65x
Nbr of Employees 898
Free-Float 3,68%
Chart FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
Duration : Period :
Fluxys Belgium SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 30,40 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal de Buck Chief Executive Officer
Daniël Termont Chairman
Christian Leclercq Chief Financial Officer
Peter Verhaeghe Chief Technical Officer
Luc Hujoel Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLUXYS BELGIUM SA3.33%2 623
ENBRIDGE INC.2.60%66 627
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.7.10%45 797
TC ENERGY CORPORATION2.09%39 116
KINDER MORGAN, INC.5.05%32 508
WILLIAMS COMPANIES7.23%26 092
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ