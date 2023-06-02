PRISMA Yearly Auction on 3 July 2023: information about the capacity offer of Fluxys Deutschland

We would herewith like to provide you with information regarding the capacities of Fluxys Deutschland GmbH which will be offered in the upcoming yearly capacity auctions on PRISMA to be held on 3 July 2023 (publication on 3 June 2023). This information is provided only for your convenience and is of non-binding nature.

Capacity offer of Fluxys Deutschland at VIP and IPs:

IP Greifswald Entry

The capacities of Fluxys Deutschland for the next 5 gas years at the IP Greifswald Entry will be marketed depending on the respective assignment restriction contained in the Annex 4 of the General Terms and Conditions (GTC) of Fluxys Deutschland.

IP Lubmin II Entry

The capacities of Fluxys Deutschland for the next 5 gas years at the IP Lubmin II Entry will be marketed separately depending on the respective assignment restriction contained in the Annex 4 of the GTC of Fluxys Deutschland.

VIP Brandov

The capacities of Fluxys Deutschland for the next 5 gas years will be marketed by the VIP-TSO GASCADE Gastransport GmbH.

Products offered

The auction products can be found on the PRISMA platform: https://app.prisma-capacity.eu/platform/#/start

Overview of available and booked capacities

A capacity overview of Fluxys Deutschland can be found here:

https://gasdata.tnp.gsmartsuite.com/sdp/Pages/Reports/CapacitiesFlows.aspx.

For capacities marketed by a partner TSO at a VIP, please refer to the respective publication of this TSO:

GASCADE Gastransport GmbH: https://tron.gascade.biz/

An overview of base- and oversubscription-capacities of Fluxys Deutschland is published under this link: https://gasdata.tnp.gsmartsuite.com/transmission/entry-exit-capacities/

Publication of tariff sheets for the year 2024

Fluxys Deutschland has published on 31 May 2023 the tariff sheets according to the REGENT decision of the Bundesnetzagentur (BNetzA) for the calendar year 2024 on its website:

https://www.fluxys.com/en/natural-gas-and-biomethane/empowering-you/tariffs/tariff_fluxys-deutschland

For any question, please do not hesitate to send us an email to:

dispatching.fluxystenp@fluxys.com

