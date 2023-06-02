PRISMA Yearly Auction on 3 July 2023: information about the capacity offer of Fluxys TENP

We would herewith like to provide you with information regarding the capacities of Fluxys TENP GmbH which will be offered in the upcoming yearly capacity auctions on PRISMA to be held on 3 July 2023 (publication on 3 June 2023). This information is provided only for your convenience and is of non-binding nature.

Capacity offer of Fluxys TENP at the VIPs:

VIP Germany-CH

The capacities of Fluxys TENP for the next 15 gas years will be marketed by Fluxys TENP as VIP-TSO at the VIP Germany-CH.

Starting with this yearly auction, Fluxys TENP will offer for the first time conditionally firm freely allocable entry capacity (bFZK). In addition, Fluxys TENP will offer firm freely allocable capacity (FZK) in exit direction and dynamically allocable capacity (DZK) in both entry and exit direction. Furthermore, Fluxys TENP will also market the available capacities of OGE at the VIP Germany-CH.

VIP THE-ZTP and VIP TTF-THE-H

The capacities of Fluxys TENP for the next 15 gas years at the VIP THE-ZTP and VIP TTF-THE-H will be marketed by the respective VIP-TSO Open Grid Europe (OGE) and Gasunie Deutschland (GUD).

Products offered

The auction products can be found on the PRISMA platform: https://app.prisma-capacity.eu/platform/#/start

Overview of available and booked capacities

A capacity overview of Fluxys TENP can be found here:

https://gasdata.tnp.gsmartsuite.com/sdp/Pages/Reports/CapacitiesFlows.aspx.

For capacities marketed by a partner TSO at a VIP, please refer to the respective publication of this TSO:

- Open Grid Europe GmbH: https://tron-oge.publication.virtimo.cloud/

- Gasunie Deutschland GmbH: https://transparenz.gasunie.de/

An overview of base- and oversubscription-capacities of Fluxys TENP is published under this link: https://gasdata.tnp.gsmartsuite.com/transmission/entry-exit-capacities/

Publication of tariff sheets for the year 2024

Fluxys TENP has published on 31 May 2023 the tariff sheets according to the REGENT decision of the Bundesnetzagentur (BNetzA) for the calendar year 2024 on its website:

For any question, please do not hesitate to send us an email to:

dispatching.fluxystenp@fluxys.com

