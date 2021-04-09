Log in
Regulated information: Ordinary General Meeting

04/09/2021 | 06:08am EDT
09/04/2021 11:00

The Board of directors of Fluxys Belgium invites you in your capacity as shareholder to attend the Ordinary General Meeting on 11 May 2021 at 14:30 CET.

Taking into account the Covid-19 pandemic and the government health measures to fight it, the Board of directors has decided that the Ordinary General Meeting will be held remotely. Participants will be able to join by videoconference according to the modalities defined in the notice of meeting.

The documents related to the Ordinary General Meeting and the annual financial report 2020 are available on the Financial Information page.


Disclaimer

Fluxys SA published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 10:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
