Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Fluxys Belgium SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLUX   BE0974265945

FLUXYS BELGIUM SA

(FLUX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:28 2023-04-06 am EDT
28.40 EUR   -1.05%
07:35aRegulated Information : Ordinary general meeting on 9 May 2023
PU
07:31aFluxys Belgium - 7 April 2023 13 : 30 CET - Regulated information: ordinary general meeting on 9 May 2023
GL
07:30aFluxys Belgium - 7 April 2023 13 : 30 CET - Regulated information: ordinary general meeting on 9 May 2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regulated information: Ordinary general meeting on 9 May 2023

04/07/2023 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 7 2023 13:30

The Board of Directors of Fluxys Belgium SA has the honour to invite the shareholders of the company to attend the ordinary general meeting to be held on Tuesday 9 May 2023 from 2.30 pm at the company's registered office, Kunstlaan 31, 1040 Brussels.

Download below the notice of meeting for the ordinary general meeting in Dutch or French.

The other documents related to the ordinary general meeting as well as the integrated annual report 2022 are available on the Fluxys Belgium website.


Attachments

Disclaimer

Fluxys SA published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 11:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
07:35aRegulated Information : Ordinary general meeting on 9 May 2023
PU
07:31aFluxys Belgium - 7 April 2023 13 : 30 CET - Regulated information: ordinary general meetin..
GL
07:30aFluxys Belgium - 7 April 2023 13 : 30 CET - Regulated information: ordinary general meetin..
AQ
04/05Fluxys declares force majeure at Dunkirk LNG terminal from Thursday
RE
04/05Fluxys Belgium : FluxSwiss auction May 2023
PU
03/29Fluxys Belgium : Regulated information - 2022 results
GL
03/29Fluxys Belgium : Regulated information - 2022 results
GL
03/29Global markets live: Alibaba, UBS, Trigano, Infineon, Micron, Lulule..
MS
03/28Fluxys Belgium : Update Maintenance on Transitgas Pipeline System in 2023
PU
03/27Nearly three weeks of strikes continue to hit French refining
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 606 M 661 M 661 M
Net income 2021 75,5 M 82,5 M 82,5 M
Net Debt 2021 1 281 M 1 399 M 1 399 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 4,33%
Capitalization 1 995 M 2 179 M 2 179 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,90x
EV / Sales 2021 5,82x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 16,7%
Chart FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
Duration : Period :
Fluxys Belgium SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLUXYS BELGIUM SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pascal de Buck Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Christian Leclercq Chief Financial Officer
Daniël Termont Chairman
Peter Verhaeghe Chief Technical Officer
Valentine Delwart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLUXYS BELGIUM SA1.43%2 179
ENBRIDGE INC.-0.66%78 948
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.9.37%57 266
TC ENERGY CORPORATION1.78%41 671
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-2.05%39 812
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-9.88%36 138
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer