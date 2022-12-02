Advanced search
    PLAY   IS0000032936

FLY PLAY HF.

(PLAY)
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  06:15 2022-12-02 am EST
13.50 ISK   -0.37%
Fly PLAY hf.: Manager´s transactions

12/02/2022 | 08:09am EST
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16,4  - -
Net income 2021 -22,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 38,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -721x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 66,5 M 66,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 9 939 645x
Nbr of Employees 150
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart FLY PLAY HF.
Duration : Period :
Fly Play hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Birgir Jonsson Chief Executive Officer
Olafur Thor Johannesson Chief Financial Officer
Einar Örn Ólafsson Chairman
Georg Haraldsson Chief Commercial & Information Officer
Guðni Ingólfsson Managing Director-Aviation Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLY PLAY HF.-41.59%66
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-6.84%23 697
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-22.16%9 378
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-11.38%4 905
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-4.64%2 840
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD4.21%1 870