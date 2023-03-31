Advanced search
Fly Play Hf. : Amendments to share option plan
GL
03/07Fly Play Hf. : PLAY's Annual and Sustainability Report for 2022
GL
Fly Play hf.: Amendments to share option plan

03/31/2023 | 02:00pm EDT
Amendments to share option plan

As detailed in the Company Description in relation to the listing of shares in Fly Play hf. on Nasdaq First North Iceland, dated June 2021, the Company had, in accordance with the remuneration then in force, implemented a share-based incentive program in the form of option rights whereby the Company granted several members of the management team and other key employees options to purchase shares in the Company as part of their remuneration.

Having regard for the purposes of the share-based incentive program referred to above, the Board of Directors has decided to extend the exercise period in relation to share options to purchase a total of 16.666.669 shares in the Company, at a purchase price of ISK 8 per share. For a period of 12 months, these options are therefore exercisable until April 2024, at which point the options expire. The options may be exercised at any time during the exercise period.


 



