  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Fly Play hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLAY   IS0000032936

FLY PLAY HF.

(PLAY)
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  10:22:28 2023-03-02 am EST
9.700 ISK   -2.02%
03:55aFly Play Hf. : Candidates for the Board of Directors of Fly Play hf. at the AGM on 7 March 2023
GL
03:55aFly Play Hf. : Candidates for the Board of Directors of Fly Play hf. at the AGM on 7 March 2023
GL
02/21Fly Play Hf. : Proposals and agenda for Fly Play hf. annual general meeting 7th of March 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fly Play hf.: Candidates for the Board of Directors of Fly Play hf. at the AGM on 7 March 2023

03/03/2023 | 03:55am EST
The following individuals have declared their candidacy to the board of directors of Fly Play hf. at the Annual General Meeting 2023 at Iðnó, on March 7, at 16:00.

As the Annual General Meeting elects five members to the board of directors and one alternate board member, these candidates will be elected to the board without a ballot at the meeting.

Einar Örn Ólafsson, current Chairman

Einar Örn Ólafsson is the current chairman of the board of PLAY. He is also the chairman of the board of Terra hf. and the CEO of the investment company Gnitanes hf. Einar was previously the CEO of Fjarðalax and CEO of Skeljungur, and before that, he held various management positions in finance. 

Einar holds an MBA from NYU, Stern School of Business, and an industrial engineering degree from the University of Iceland.

Einar Örn is considered to be independent of the Company and its management team but is not considered to be independent of large shareholders in the Company.

Elías Skúli Skúlason, current Vice Chairman

Elías Skúli Skúlason (Skúli) is the vice chairman of the board of directors of PLAY.

Skúli has over 25 years of aviation and airline operations experience. Elías Skúli was one of the founders of Airport Associates (est. in 1997) and Bluebird Cargo (est. in 1999). Skúli served in multiple key management roles at Bluebird Cargo, including CEO from 2007-2014. Skuli is an investor whose investments include a shareholding in FEA ehf.

Elías Skúli is considered independent from large shareholders of the Company and its management team but is not regarded as independent of the Company.

Guðný Hansdóttir, current Board Member

Guðný is currently a member of the board of PLAY. She has over 15 years of experience in the airline industry. Guðný served as a Managing Director of cabin crew for Icelandair. She served as VP of Human Resources at Air Atlanta for five years. Other previous positions include Foreign Marketing coordinator at Penninn Officeday and VP of Human Resources for Skeljungur and Innnes.

Guðný holds an MBA from the Florida Institute of Technology and a BS in Marketing from the same school. Guðný has been vetted through an eligibility assessment by the Financial Supervisory Authority in Iceland. Guðný sat on the boards of Parlogis and Mjöll Frigg. She is currently a board member of Frumherji and VÍS Insurance and on the latter's Remuneration Committee and Auditing Committees.

Guðný is considered to be independent of the Company, its management team, and large shareholders in the Company.

María Rúnarsdóttir, current Board Member

María Rúnarsdóttir is currently a member of the board of PLAY. She is an independent investor. María previously worked as the CFO of real estate company SMI ehf. and Korputorg ehf., a consultant at KMPG Consultants and CFO of Svar technologies. She was also one of the founders of MINT Solutions ehf. María currently sits on the board of numerous companies, including Arctica Finance hf., MINT Solutions BV., Umbra ehf., Uniconta Iceland ehf., NMR ehf., and EA14 ehf.

María has an MBA from MIT (Massachusetts Institution of Technology) in the United States and a BSc in Business from Reykjavik University.

María is considered to be independent of the Company, its management team, and large shareholders in the Company.

Valentín Lago, new board member

Valentín Lago will be a new member of the board of directors of PLAY. Valentín has 30 years of experience in Aviation & Aerospace. He has held several management, executive & board positions in; regional airlines (Quality, Maintenance Director of Air Nostrum 1998-2011), low-cost airlines (Founder & COO of Iberia Express 2011-2016, COO of Vueling 2016-2019), and transatlantic airlines (CEO of Air Europa 2021-2022). Currently, Valentin has his own Consultancy firm.

Valentín holds a degree in aerospace engineering and a Ph.D. in Economics.

Valentín is considered to be independent of the Company, its management team, and large shareholders in the Company.

Alternate Board Member: Sigurður Kári Kristjánsson,

Sigurður Kári is currently an alternate member of the board of PLAY. He is an independent attorney at law and a partner of the law firm Lögmenn Lækjargötu, where he has practiced law since 2011. Sigurður Kári was a member of parliament from 2003-2009 and served intermittently as an alternate member of parliament until 2011.

Sigurður Kári is considered to be independent of the Company, its management team, and large shareholders in the Company.

Further information:

ir@flyplay.com



Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 140 M - -
Net income 2022 -45,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 140 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -248x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 58,8 M 58,8 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,94x
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 323
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart FLY PLAY HF.
Duration : Period :
Fly Play hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Birgir Jonsson Chief Executive Officer
Olafur Thor Johannesson Chief Financial Officer
Einar Örn Ólafsson Chairman
Georg Haraldsson Chief Commercial & Information Officer
Guðni Ingólfsson Managing Director-Aviation Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLY PLAY HF.-25.95%59
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.0.74%20 158
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.26.73%10 501
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD10.88%5 732
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.10.71%2 479
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-8.39%2 335