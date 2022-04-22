Log in
Fly Play hf.
Equities
Iceland
Nasdaq Iceland
Fly Play hf.
News
Summary
PLAY
IS0000032936
FLY PLAY HF.
(PLAY)
Add to my list
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Iceland - 04-18
04-18
24.80
ISK
+0.81%
05:36p
FLY PLAY HF.
: Transactions of managers and closely associated persons
GL
04/07
Fly PLAY hf. - 20% Rise in Passenger Numbers
GL
04/07
Fly Play Hf. Announces Traffic Results for the Month of March 2022
CI
Fly Play hf.: Transactions of managers and closely associated persons
04/22/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
04/22/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
Please find attached announcement
Attachment
Announcement - Transactions of managers and closely associated persons
All news about FLY PLAY HF.
05:36p
FLY PLAY HF.
: Transactions of managers and closely associated persons
GL
04/07
Fly PLAY hf. - 20% Rise in Passenger Numbers
GL
04/07
Fly Play Hf. Announces Traffic Results for the Month of March 2022
CI
04/06
Fly Play hf. - Niðurstaða aðalfundar 6. apríl 2022
GL
04/05
UPDATE
: Fly Play hf. - Annual and Sustainability Report 2021
GL
03/16
PLAY anticipates operating profit in the second half of this year
GL
03/07
Great Increase in PLAY's Load Factor
GL
03/07
Great Increase in PLAY's Load Factor
GL
03/07
Fly Play hf. Reports Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended February 2022
CI
02/23
PLAY to Orlando
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
16,4
-
-
Net income 2021
-22,5 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
38,7 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-3,80x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
138 M
138 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
9 939 645x
Nbr of Employees
150
Free-Float
68,7%
Chart FLY PLAY HF.
Managers and Directors
Einar Örn Ólafsson
Chairman
Guðný Hansdóttir
Director
Audur Björk Guðmundsdóttir
Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
FLY PLAY HF.
6.47%
135
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
12.93%
28 682
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
12.58%
13 133
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD
-23.55%
4 125
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY
-7.00%
3 119
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
-13.85%
2 543
