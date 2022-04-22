Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Fly Play hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLAY   IS0000032936

FLY PLAY HF.

(PLAY)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Iceland  -  04-18
24.80 ISK   +0.81%
05:36pFLY PLAY HF. : Transactions of managers and closely associated persons
GL
04/07Fly PLAY hf. - 20% Rise in Passenger Numbers
GL
04/07Fly Play Hf. Announces Traffic Results for the Month of March 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fly Play hf.: Transactions of managers and closely associated persons

04/22/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Please find attached announcement

Attachment


All news about FLY PLAY HF.
05:36pFLY PLAY HF. : Transactions of managers and closely associated persons
GL
04/07Fly PLAY hf. - 20% Rise in Passenger Numbers
GL
04/07Fly Play Hf. Announces Traffic Results for the Month of March 2022
CI
04/06Fly Play hf. - Niðurstaða aðalfundar 6. apríl 2022
GL
04/05UPDATE : Fly Play hf. - Annual and Sustainability Report 2021
GL
03/16PLAY anticipates operating profit in the second half of this year
GL
03/07Great Increase in PLAY's Load Factor
GL
03/07Great Increase in PLAY's Load Factor
GL
03/07Fly Play hf. Reports Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended February 2022
CI
02/23PLAY to Orlando
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16,4  - -
Net income 2021 -22,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 38,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,80x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 138 M 138 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 9 939 645x
Nbr of Employees 150
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart FLY PLAY HF.
Duration : Period :
Fly Play hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Einar Örn Ólafsson Chairman
Guðný Hansdóttir Director
Audur Björk Guðmundsdóttir Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLY PLAY HF.6.47%135
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.12.93%28 682
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.12.58%13 133
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-23.55%4 125
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-7.00%3 119
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-13.85%2 543