    PLAY   IS0000032936

FLY PLAY HF.

(PLAY)
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  05/30 11:15:20 am EDT
19.20 ISK   -0.78%
03:57pFLY PLAY HF. : Transactions of managers and closely associated persons
GL
05/25Fly Play hf. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/24FLY PLAY HF. : Strong booking flow, increased revenue, and lower cost
GL
Fly Play hf.: Transactions of managers and closely associated persons

05/30/2022 | 03:57pm EDT
Please find attached announcement

Attachment


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16,4  - -
Net income 2021 -22,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 38,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,80x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 105 M 105 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 9 939 645x
Nbr of Employees 150
Free-Float 74,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Einar Örn Ólafsson Chairman
Guðný Hansdóttir Director
Audur Björk Guðmundsdóttir Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLY PLAY HF.-16.59%106
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.6.91%27 157
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.0.95%11 776
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-25.69%3 688
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-19.02%2 717
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-22.96%2 274