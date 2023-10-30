Travelers can escape dark winter days with a spontaneous trip to Europe for less.

Today, PLAY, a low-cost Icelandic airline operating flights between North America and Europe, announced a flash deal with $99 flights, offering travelers an affordable vacation opportunity for the winter months. Whether for a holiday getaway, winter wellness trip, or spontaneous adventure to brighten the dark winter months, travelers can book flights to Iceland, Paris, Copenhagen, London, Dublin, Berlin, Athens, Frankfurt, and Amsterdam now until November 3, 2023.

When the days are short and the nights are long, travelers can give themselves a boost with an adventure or getaway to Europe. PLAY’s convenient daily flights from Boston, New York, and Washington D.C. paired with $99 fares will enable travelers to allocate more budget towards the experiences that matter. This deal is available for flights between November 2023 and March 2024, making key fall and winter activities accessible, such as shopping at Christmas markets in Copenhagen, Amsterdam, or Dublin, celebrating New Year’s Eve in Paris or London or taking a well-deserved wellness trip to Iceland after the holidays.

PLAY brings a no-frills approach for students, solo travelers, families, and friends to save on trips, enabling them to pick and choose what type of travel experience they would like so they can spend their money at Christmas markets, New Year’s Eve dinners, or Icelandic spas. The airline provides a relaxed, simple, and streamlined approach to service with reliable flights staffed with helpful cabin crew that will guide passengers and assist for a comfortable and safe flight.

“Following high travel demand in the summer, PLAY is offering a flash deal to continue this trend through the new year, providing U.S. travelers with affordable flights to their dream destinations. PLAY’s unbeatable deal on flights to Europe’s most charming winter destinations will enable travelers to book themselves a trip to look forward to, making the colder and darker months go by faster and helping get over the hustle and bustle of the holidays. PLAY offers convenient, reliable, and affordable flights so travelers can make memories of a lifetime by exploring new destinations and cultures,” said PLAY CEO Birgir Jónsson.

With nine destinations to reach in the coming months at just $99, PLAY makes it possible for U.S. travelers to plan the trip of their dreams all while staying on budget. Tickets in this deal include PLAY’s Basic Bundle, a streamlined travel option with a small personal item included in the discounted fare. PLAY’s flash deal of $99 flights begins today through November 3, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. It’s valid for one-way flights on roundtrip bookings to Iceland, Paris, Copenhagen, London, Dublin, Berlin, Athens, Frankfurt, and Amsterdam between November 2023 through March 2024.

Price is inclusive of all mandatory taxes, fees, and carrier charges. Restrictions and baggage fees apply, additional details of this promotion are available at www.flyplay.com/terms-for-advertised-fares.

About PLAY

PLAY is a low-cost airline operating flights between Iceland and Europe, and North America as of 2022. Founded in Reykjavík in 2019 by a management team with significant experience in the aviation industry, the company operates flights on new Airbus A321NEO and A320NEO aircraft, offering streamlined, no-frills service that allows travelers to pay less and “play more.” Safety comes first for PLAY. On-time performance, simplicity, happiness and low prices are the airline’s core principles.

The airline seeks to enable passengers to see the world, but not without considering its environmental impact. PLAY is being developed with sustainability initiatives and benchmarks in place to track and reduce fuel consumption, offset carbon emissions, and limit waste. Learn more or book a flight at www.flyplay.com.

