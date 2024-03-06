The addition of this Supermid jet represents the first of as many as 20 Challenger 350s to be added to the flyExclusive fleet over the next two years.

flyExclusive, (NYSEAMERICAN: FLYX) (“flyExclusive” or the “Company”) a provider of premium private jet charter experiences, today announced that it has added the first Challenger 350 super-midsize aircraft to its fractional program.

The jet, which has a 3200 nautical-mile range, is the first of what could be as many as 20 Challenger 350s that the company could add to its fleet within the next two years.

“With the addition of the Challenger 350 to our fractional fleet, customers will have the chance to own a jet that boasts a cross-country, nonstop range in the largest cabin in the super-midsize category,” CEO and founder Jim Segrave said. “This is a beautiful jet that our customers will love. It’s fast, and it’s spacious. Whether you want to stand up and walk on the flat floor during the flight, get work done as you fly non-stop cross country or enjoy a meal prepared in a full galley, you can do it on our Challenger 350s.”

The aircraft cabin is comparable to a Gulfstream G-IVSP and has space for eight passengers and 106 cubic feet of baggage. flyExclusive will sell shares in the jets in 50-, 75-, 100-, 150- and 200-hour increments.

The arrival of the aircraft signals the next phase of the company’s strategic focus on modernizing its fleet and expanding its fractional program. In February, the company appointed industry veteran Drake Sneed as SVP of Fractional Sales. In December, the company listed on NYSE American.

Amenities in flyExclusive’s new Challenger 350:

Comfortable stand-up interior

Luxurious, leather upholstered captain’s chair seating for utmost comfort

Highly desirable flat floor design in the Super-Midsize category

Spacious cargo for up to 15 large bags

WiFi-enabled

Cross-Country non-stop range - every time

Full galley/refreshment center

Cabin attendants available on request

Aircraft specifications: Cabin Height: 6’0” Cabin Width: 7’2” Range: 3200 nm Cabin Length: 25’2” Baggage Volume: 106 cubic feet.



About flyExclusive

flyExclusive is a vertically integrated, FAA regulated operator of private jet experiences offering customers on-demand charter, Jet Club, and fractional jet services to destinations across the globe. As one of the world’s largest owner/operators of Cessna Citation aircraft, flyExclusive operates a controlled fleet of more than 100 light to heavy jets. The company manages all aspects of the customer experience, ensuring that every flight is on a modern, comfortable, and safe aircraft. flyExclusive’s in-house Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul services, including paint, interiors, and avionics capabilities, are provided from its campus headquarters in Kinston, North Carolina. To learn more, visit www.flyexclusive.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: the ability of the Company to repay its debt; management of growth; the outcome of any legal proceedings; the ability to maintain the listing of the Company’s securities on a national securities exchange; volatility of the price of the Company’s securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which flyExclusive operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting flyExclusive’s business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; and the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive aviation industry. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of flyExclusive’s registration statement on Form S-1 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

