FLYHT AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS LTD.

ANNUAL REPORT: FORCED LABOUR REPORTING FOR 2023

Dated: May 8, 2024

FLYHT Overview

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (the "Company" or "FLYHT") was founded in 1998. FLYHT is a public company incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and is domiciled in Canada. The Company has been listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since March 2003 (TSX.V: FLY) and has been listed on the OTCQX marketplace since June 2014 (OTCQX: FLYLF).

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with offices in Denver CO, USA and Frankfurt, Germany. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

Company Structure

This report is presented on behalf of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. and its wholly owned subsidiaries, as listed in the following table:

Country of Incorporation Ownership interest FLYHT Inc. United States 100% AeroMechanical Services USA Inc. United States 100% FLYHT Corp. Canada 100% FLYHT India Corp. Canada 100% FLYHT Germany GmbH Germany 100% CrossConsense GmbH & Co. KG Germany 100% CrossConsense Services GmbH Germany 100%

Business Activities

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products, AFIRS™. Solutions include an aircraft satcom/interface device that enables cockpit voice communications, transmission of aircraft data both while inflight via satellite and post-flight via 5G, real-time aircraft state and fleet status analysis, and preventative maintenance solutions. FLYHT's hardware products can also be interfaced with FLYHT's proprietary relative humidity sensors to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time. FLYHT provides these solutions to airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and meteorological agencies worldwide.

Supply Chains

Most components obtained by FLYHT via our manufacturing supply chain are from entities in Canada and the United States. Purchases from suppliers are governed by FLYHT-issued purchase orders, which require compliance with FLYHT's published Supplier Terms and Conditions, found here. These terms and conditions include requirements for suppliers to conduct their business in an ethical manner, including the exercise of due diligence to prohibit unfair labour practices in their business operations and supply chain, and to flow down all FLYHT requirements to sub-contractors and allow for inspection rights.

Policies & Due Diligence Process

FLYHT has established a specific policy to address requirements as outlined in Canada's Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act.This policy was impactful to many areas of the business, including FLYHT's Quality Management System which incorporates requirements for FLYHT suppliers, including oversight and audit by FLYHT of our suppliers. Additionally, multiple policies form a formal code of conduct for its directors, officers, employees, and consultants to encourage and promote a culture of ethical business conduct.