FLYHT Aerospace : Aerospace Tech Review – Autumn Issue

Aiming for more energy efficient environmental control systems is the goal for OEMs and systems manufacturers. See their latest efforts in Mario Pierobon's look at these crucial systems.

The projected impact of the space transportation industry on our lives is no longer in doubt. This growing market is thriving, upping the need for more launch sites. Jeff Guzzetti gives a thorough look at what it takes to become one.

Aircraft engines evolve over the years to take into account such factors as reliability and maintainability, as well as, more recently, sustainability.

Drone use in MRO soared into view several years ago showing promise and possibilities. Jim McKenna explores how that promise is panning out and starting to pay off in MRO.

Document management systems are a central repository to store and distribute flight operation documents and manuals that can be updated and accessed by ground operations, and sent to EFB devices for pilots and aircraft operators. We spoke to makers of these systems to learn more.

Embedded systems are vital to complex aircraft systems as they become more sophisticated and data-driven. We asked experts at TTTech, Rapita and CoreAVI for updates on the latest trends and developments in this high tech sector.

have known if I hadn't been there, in the moment, to experience it myself. Enjoy the conference and exhibition and please join us in Munich, Germany in March for Aerospace Tech Week Europe.

This issue's regular content is chock full of interesting information. We have many noteworthy stories and I want to take a moment to highlight a few of them.

On the cover we have our story on what turned out to be a rocky start to 5G implementation in the U. S. Europe seemed to have no problems, but even before the rollout began in the U. S., things ground to a halt, in spite of industry warnings from FCC and FAA. What happened and where do things stand now? Amy Freed Stalzer gives an update on the situation and some market offerings that can help.

In our avionics-focused story we take a look at embedded systems. These are vital to complex aircraft systems as they become more sophisticated and data- driven. We asked experts at TTTech, Rapita and CoreAVI for updates on the latest developments. The embedded systems update starts on page 12.

Who could imagine flight document management as a sexy topic? I guess I find anything related to flight ops sexy

- but this story on how flight operations documentation and manuals can be safely and securely uploaded, stored and shared to EFB devices for pilots and aircraft operators, is just that. Read more about it starting on page 32.

A few years back we started to hear about drone use in MRO. It certainly looked to have great potential. Has that potential panned out? Jim McKenna takes a look to see how drones, in concert with other new technologies, are benefitting the MRO environment. Read it on page 26.

Next, we examine spaceports. The commercial space market is literally skyrocketing. The demand for launches increases regularly. That means more launch facilities are needed. What does it take to become a launch facility? Who regulates them? Where are some up and coming spaceports? Jeff Guzzetti answers

BY JOY FINNEGAN EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

This issue's regular content is chock full of interesting information. We have many noteworthy stories and I want to take a moment to highlight a few of them.

On the cover we have our story on what turned out to be a rocky start to 5G implementation in the U. S. Europe seemed to have no problems, but even before the rollout began in the U. S., things ground to a halt, in spite of industry warnings from FCC and FAA. What happened and where do things stand now? Amy Freed Stalzer gives an update on the situation and some market offerings that can help.

In our avionics-focused story we take a look at embedded systems. These are vital to complex aircraft systems as they become more sophisticated and data- driven. We asked experts at TTTech, Rapita and CoreAVI for updates on the latest developments.

Who could imagine flight document management as a sexy topic? I guess I find anything related to flight ops sexy - but this story on how flight operations documentation and manuals can be safely and securely uploaded, stored and shared to EFB devices for pilots and aircraft operators, is just that.

A few years back we started to hear about drone use in MRO. It certainly looked to have great potential. Has that potential panned out? Jim McKenna takes a look to see how drones, in concert with other new technologies, are benefitting the MRO environment.

Next, we examine spaceports. The commercial space market is literally skyrocketing. The demand for launches increases regularly. That means more launch facilities are needed. What does it take to become a launch facility? Who regulates them? Where are some up and coming spaceports? Jeff Guzzetti answers all in his amazing article on what it takes to become a spaceport.

Environmental systems in aircraft are one of those hidden and rarely thought about systems. The pandemic (and climate change) changed that. Environmental systems have been scrutinized and discussed on the evening news, the National Institute of Health in the U. S. has a whole section of their website devoted to them and consumers eager to fly - researched whether or not airborne disease would be whisked out of the cabin as promised. Mario Pierobon went to the manufacturers of these systems and the OEMs to learn about the advances being made in these high power consumption systems.

The supply chain continues to struggle along. Are we stuck with a broken system that never changes? What can improve it? Check out the column by Kevin Krot and Chris Brumitt from supply chain and operations consulting firm Maine Pointe for answers.

The supply chain continues to struggle along. Are we stuck with a broken system that never changes? What can improve it? Check out the column by Kevin Krot and Chris Brumitt from supply chain and operations consulting firm Maine Pointe, starting on page 52, for answers.

Last, I want to mention a great podcast I listened to recently that brings together two areas so many of us love - football (soccer) and aviation. The podcast, called "Transfer," was produced by the BBC and can be found wherever you listen to podcasts.

The story is compelling and heartbreaking. An up and coming young player, Emiliano Sala, had finally made it and was being transferred (traded) to a larger, more important club for millions. He had many loose ends to tie up in France before settling in his new team's city, Cardiff, Wales. He was offered a quick flight back and forth across the English Channel in a Piper Malibu to help him quickly wrap up his business and return.

Against his inner voice warning him, he accepted. The rest is history. He and the pilot went down on a poor weather night, over the channel. The podcast reveals many of the reasons why and cautions that those reasons have not been fully addressed in Europe. I highly recommend it.