FLYHT Aerospace : Aerospace Tech Review – Autumn Issue

10/21/2022 | 04:10am EDT
AUTUMN 2022

ROCKY START

UPDATE ON 5G

ROLLOUT IN U.S.

Also Inside:

EMBEDDED

SYSTEMS

TRENDS AND ADVANCES

DOCUMENT

STORAGE

FOR FLIGHT OPS

DRONES IN MRO

INVESTMENT PAYS OFF

ENGINE TECH

IMPROVING STEP BY STEP

LAUNCH

FACILITIES

SPOTLIGHT ON SPACEPORTS

ENVIRONMENTAL SYSTEMS

WINDS OF CHANGE

FLIP TO SEE SHOW GUIDE

LATEST NEWS & FEATURES ABOUT AEROSPACE TECHNOLOGY

AUTUMN 2022

DEPARTMENTS

04 The Buzz

52 Reducing Supply Chain Uncertainties by

06 5 X 5: News

Kevin Krot and Chris Brumitt

54 Q&A with William Cecil at FLYHT

Aerospace Solutions

COVER STORY

18

Rocky Start to the

5G Rollout in

the U. S.

The 5G rollout in the U. S. didn't go as

planned. What happened and where

do things stand now? Amy Freed

Stalzer gives an update on all.

Cover image: 5G Cell tower with airplane flying at sunset

by Bill Oxford.

CATEGORIES

Avionics

Connectivity

Space

Testing

Innovation

12 Embedded Systems Roundtable

Embedded systems are vital to complex aircraft systems as they become more sophisticated and data-driven. We asked experts at TTTech, Rapita and CoreAVI for updates on the latest trends and developments in this high tech sector.

26

Document Storage for Flight Ops

Document management systems are a central repository to store and distribute flight operation documents and manuals that can be updated and accessed by ground operations, and sent to EFB devices for pilots and aircraft operators. We spoke to makers of these systems to learn more.

32

Drones In MRO

Drone use in MRO soared into view several years ago showing promise and possibilities. Jim McKenna explores how that promise is panning out and starting to pay off in MRO.

38 Engine Tech Advances Step by Step

Aircraft engines evolve over the years to take into account such factors as reliability and maintainability, as well as, more recently, sustainability.

42

Spotlight on Spaceports

The projected impact of the space transportation industry on our lives is no longer in doubt. This growing market is thriving, upping the need for more launch sites. Jeff Guzzetti gives a thorough look at what it takes to become one.

48 Blowing in the Wind: Cabin Environmental Systems

Aiming for more energy efficient environmental control systems is the goal for OEMs and systems manufacturers. See their latest efforts in Mario Pierobon's look at these crucial systems.

FLIP

Aerospace Tech Week Americas Show Guide

Welcome to Aerospace Tech Week Americas in Atlanta, Georgia. Flip this magazine over to see the Show Guide.

Aerospace Tech Review is published quarterly by Aerospace & Security Media Ltd. POSTMASTER send address changes to Aerospace Tech Review at pcalderon@aero- space-media.com. The editor welcomes articles, engineering and technical reports, new product information and other industry news. All editorial inquiries should be directed to the editor at jfinnegan@avm-mag.com. Subscriptions: Free to qualified individuals involved in the aerospace industry. All other prepaid subscriptions, see www.aerospacetech- reivew.com. Content may not be reproduced in any form without written permission.

Aerospace Tech Review | www.aerospacetechreview.com | Autumn 2022 3

+44 (0)20 3892 3050 +1 (920) 214 0140

EDITORIAL Editor-in-Chief Joy Finnegan jfinnegan@aerospace-media.com

Contributing Editors

Ian Harbison

Kathryn Creedy

Mark Robins

James Careless

James McKenna

Mario Pierobon

ADVERTISING/ BUSINESS

Owner

Adrian Broadbent

+44 (0) 20 3892 3051 abroadbent@aerospace-media.com

Group Publisher & Sales Director

Simon Barker

  • 44 (0) 203 892 3053 sbarker@aerospace-media.com

Sales Director - Avionics

Amanda Kevan

+44 (20) 3892 3057 akevan@aerospace-media.com

Classified Sales, Operations &

Subscriptions Director

Paula Calderon

+44 (0) 20 4534 3914 pcalderon@aerospace-media.com

DESIGN/PRODUCTION

Lisa Garrison lgarrison@aerospace-media.com

CLIENT SERVICES

Administration Maria Hernanz Reyes maria@asi-mag.com

PRINTER

Gemini Print

Unit A1 Dolphin Way

Shoreham by Sea

West Sussex BN43 6NZ

AMERICAS

22

ATLANTA

NOV

EUROPE

23

MUNICH

MAR

Aerospace & Security Media is a trading arm of Aviation Electronics Expo Ltd

1 Conyers Avenue Southport

PR8 4SZ, UK abroadbent@aerospace-media.com

www.AerospaceTechReview.com

www.AerospaceTechWeek.com

UK Company registration no 5999781

UK VAT no GB227106044

Welcome to Aerospace Tech Week Americas
have known if I hadn't been there, in the moment, to experience it myself. Enjoy the conference and exhibition and please join us in Munich, Germany in March for Aerospace Tech Week Europe.
This issue's regular content is chock full of interesting information. We have many noteworthy stories and I want to take a moment to highlight a few of them.
On the cover we have our story on what turned out to be a rocky start to 5G implementation in the U. S. Europe seemed to have no problems, but even before the rollout began in the U. S., things ground to a halt, in spite of industry warnings from FCC and FAA. What happened and where do things stand now? Amy Freed Stalzer gives an update on the situation and some market offerings that can help.
In our avionics-focusedstory we take a look at embedded systems. These are vital to complex aircraft systems as they become more sophisticated and data- driven. We asked experts at TTTech, Rapita and CoreAVI for updates on the latest developments. The embedded systems update starts on page 12.
Who could imagine flight document management as a sexy topic? I guess I find anything related to flight ops sexy
- but this story on how flight operations documentation and manuals can be safely and securely uploaded, stored and shared to EFB devices for pilots and aircraft operators, is just that. Read more about it starting on page 32.
A few years back we started to hear about drone use in MRO. It certainly looked to have great potential. Has that potential panned out? Jim McKenna takes a look to see how drones, in concert with other new technologies, are benefitting the MRO environment. Read it on page 26.
Next, we examine spaceports. The commercial space market is literally skyrocketing. The demand for launches increases regularly. That means more launch facilities are needed. What does it take to become a launch facility? Who regulates them? Where are some up and coming spaceports? Jeff Guzzetti answers
BY JOY FINNEGAN EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

The Buzz

Welcome to Aerospace Tech Week Americas being held in Atlanta, Georgia on

November 8-9. We are delighted to present a great slate of speakers in the conference and welcome exhibitors from around the world that offer their experience and expertise in making aviation operations run better, faster, more smoothly and efficiently as well as greener, utilizing the most advanced technology in the industry.

In this publication, we cover the same topics in each issue that are included in the event. And while some may seem unrelated to the others, the fact is that all the areas are related, even intertwined, in the operation of aircraft. Those topics include, but aren't limited to, aircraft avionics, connectivity (air-to- ground and nose-to-tail), IoT, big data, airline e-Enablement, flight operations software, fuel efficiency, weather data, MRO software, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine to machine (M2M), regulatory, policy, technical SES, next-generation challenges, plus the testing of systems that are used in the design, construction and maintenance of all commercial and military aircraft (both hardware and software).

In this issue of the magazine you will find not only the regularly scheduled content but also the Aerospace Tech Review Show Guide. This is a "flip book" - simply flip it over to see the show guide.

We have a tremendous line up of subject matter experts, leaders and speakers who bring decades of experience and targeted knowledge they will share with us. What trends are they seeing? What new products are they offering? What services exist that can help your business thrive and grow?

After the past couple of years of lockdown, conservative travel and isolation, it is time to get out there and see. We are so pleased to be able to bring you these experts, topics and information. There is nothing like being together, in person,

to network and learn. I look forward to those serendipitous moments of meeting someone for the first time and learning something remarkable I never would

all in his amazing article on what it takes to become a spaceport.

Environmental systems in aircraft are one of those hidden and rarely thought about systems. The pandemic (and climate change) changed that. Environmental systems have been scrutinized and discussed on the evening news, the National Institute of Health in the U. S. has a whole section of their website devoted to them and consumers

  • eager to fly - researched whether or not airborne disease would be whisked out of the cabin as promised. Mario Pierobon went to the manufacturers of these systems and the OEMs to learn about the advances being made in these high power consumption systems.
    The supply chain continues to struggle along. Are we stuck with a broken system that never changes? What can improve it? Check out the column by Kevin Krot and Chris Brumitt from supply chain and operations consulting firm Maine Pointe, starting on page 52, for answers.
    Last, I want to mention a great podcast I listened to recently that brings together two areas so many of us love - football (soccer) and aviation. The podcast, called "Transfer," was produced by the BBC and can be found wherever you listen to podcasts.
    The story is compelling and heartbreaking. An up and coming young player, Emiliano Sala, had finally made it and was being transferred (traded) to a larger, more important club for millions. He had many loose ends to tie up in France before settling in his new team's city, Cardiff, Wales. He was offered a quick flight back and forth across the English Channel in a Piper Malibu to help him quickly wrap up his business and return.
    Against his inner voice warning him, he accepted. The rest is history. He and the pilot went down on a poor weather night, over the channel. The podcast reveals many of the reasons why and cautions that those reasons have not been fully addressed in Europe. I highly recommend it.

4 Aerospace Tech Review | www.aerospacetechreview.com | Autumn 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 08:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
