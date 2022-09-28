Flying Cement : Board Meeting

FLYING/635/546/2022 September 27, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

KARACHI

SUBJECT: BOARD MEETING

Dear Sir,

It is to inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of FLYING CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED is scheduled to be held on October 03, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in, Lahore, to consider and approve the Annual Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022 and for declaration of any entitlement.

CLOSED PERIOD:

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from September 28, 2022 to October 03, 2022 till dissemination of financial results to Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (both days inclusive) as required under clause 5.6.4 of the Rule Book of the Exchange. Accordingly, no Directors, Chief Executive, CFO, Company Secretary or Executives shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Thanking you

Yours truly,

FLYING CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED

SHAHID AHMAD AWAN

COMPANY SECRETARY