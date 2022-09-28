Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Flying Cement Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLYNG   PK0089401019

FLYING CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(FLYNG)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-26
7.350 PKR   -1.34%
11:06aFlying Cement : Board Meeting
PU
05/10Flying Cement Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/08Flying Cement : Extract of board of directors meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flying Cement : Board Meeting

09/28/2022 | 11:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FLYING/635/546/2022

September 27, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

KARACHI

SUBJECT:

BOARD MEETING

Dear Sir,

It is to inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of FLYING CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED is scheduled to be held on October 03, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in, Lahore, to consider and approve the Annual Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022 and for declaration of any entitlement.

CLOSED PERIOD:

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from September 28, 2022 to October 03, 2022 till dissemination of financial results to Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (both days inclusive) as required under clause 5.6.4 of the Rule Book of the Exchange. Accordingly, no Directors, Chief Executive, CFO, Company Secretary or Executives shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Thanking you

Yours truly,

FLYING CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED

SHAHID AHMAD AWAN

COMPANY SECRETARY

Disclaimer

Flying Cement Co Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 15:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FLYING CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED
11:06aFlying Cement : Board Meeting
PU
05/10Flying Cement Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
04/08Flying Cement : Extract of board of directors meeting
PU
04/07Flying Cement : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
PU
03/30Flying Cement : Status of subscription of right issue - flying cement company limited
PU
03/01Flying Cement Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six M..
CI
2021Flying Cement Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Sept..
CI
2021Flying Cement Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30,..
CI
2021Flying Cement Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
2021Flying Cement Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Dec..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 3 206 M - -
Net income 2021 144 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 824 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 55,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 870 M 12,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,43x
EV / Sales 2021 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 544
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart FLYING CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Flying Cement Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLYING CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Agha Hamayun Khan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hamid ur Rahman Chief Financial Officer
Kamran Khan Chairman
Omar Naeem Independent Director
Ahmad Pervaiz Khan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLYING CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-41.34%12
HOLCIM LTD-11.67%25 216
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-32.86%20 275
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-40.56%10 985
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC-4.67%9 584
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-21.58%9 351